February 24, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re bringing you an update on the major storm that’s impacted more than 65 million people across the county. While other Americans are experiencing unseasonably warm weather. We’re talking about 100-degree differences on the same day across the United States. We’ll also learn about a special group of penguins that live in South Africa and why they may be in danger. All that and a dog that looks like actor Paul Rudd, on this episode of CNN10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. To what nation, currently at war with Russia, did President Biden make a surprise trip to this week?

2. What country in Asia recently launched a series of intercontinental ballistic missile tests which are the source of continued concern for countries like South Korea and the United States?

3. Featured in Tuesday’s episode, what’s the name given to a fire that smolders underground and threatens to come back from beneath?

4. In a “10 Out Of 10” segment this week, what unexpected animal challenged a shark in the Bahamas?

5. Featured in Friday’s episode, The African Penguin Nest Project aims to deploy artificial nests to create habitats for what kind of animal?

6. A group of penguins in the water is referred to by what collective name?

7. In what U.S. state is the EPA currently investigating a major train derailment that has caused widespread health concerns for local residents?

8. What country did CNN recently investigate a secretive reconnaissance balloon program factory?

9. The Ivrea Carnival in Italy holds an annual food battle with what type fruit?

10. What Italian city, known for its waterways, is currently experiencing a drought which is drying up its iconic canals?

