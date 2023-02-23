CNN —

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hired an investment firm to research a possible bid for the NFL Washington Commanders team, two people familiar with the situation told the Washington Post.

The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, reported that the firm he is working with is New York-based Allen & Company, according to the newspaper’s sources. Hiring the firm doesn’t mean Bezos will buy the team or that he will even bid — but does signal some level of interest.

A spokesperson for Bezos declined to comment to both CNN and The Washington Post regarding the report.

In November, the Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tayna announced that they hired Bank of America Securities to consider a possible sale of the team.

That same month, in an interview CNN’s Chloe Melas, the billionaire businessman was asked if he was seeking to buy the team.

“Yes, I’ve heard that buzz,” Bezos said with a smirk. Bezos pointed out that he “grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid.”

“It is my favorite sport,” he said in the interview. “So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

- CNN’s Rob McLean contributed to this report