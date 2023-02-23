Three advocacy groups are set to sue one of Europe’s biggest banks Thursday, on grounds its loans to oil and gas majors breach a legally binding duty to ensure its activities do not harm the environment.

Oxfam, Friends of the Earth and Notre Affaire à Tous said in a statement that the lawsuit against BNP Paribas (BNPQF) is aimed at making the French lender stop the financing of fossil fuels, in what they called a world first against a commercial bank.

“BNP Paribas continues to write new blank checks to the largest fossil fuel companies without setting any conditions for an oil-free, gas-free ecological transition,” said Alexandre Poidatz, advocacy officer at Oxfam France.

In a statement to Reuters, the bank — the largest in the area that uses the euro currency — said it regretted that the advocacy groups chose litigation over dialog and that it could not stop all fossil fuel financing right away.

“We’re convinced that the ecological transition is the only viable path for the future of our economies,” BNP said.

“We are focused on our fossil fuel exit path, accelerating financing for renewable energies and supporting our customers, without whom the transition cannot be made.”

Legal activism is an increasingly popular move for campaigners as they seek to push companies to move faster in the shift to a low-carbon economy and to hold laggards to account.

The Paris Agreement on climate change has set a goal to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius — a target that looks out of reach, as the UN Environment Programme said last year.

The case against BNP is part of a number of legal attacks taking place, targeting different laws and organizations ranging from Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Shell, (RDSA) TotalEnergies (TTFNF) and even the French state.

The lawsuit is based on a French law adopted in 2017 that requires companies to draft so-called environmental damage vigilance plans. No court in France has yet forced a firm to change its ways on the basis of this law.

A much-awaited ruling in a similar case against TotalEnergies, a top client of BNP’s, is expected early next week.

The three NGOs said their legal approach against BNP was modeled after a historic lawsuit in the Netherlands against Shell, which in 2021 was forced by a Dutch court to drastically reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of its global operations.