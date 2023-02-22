CNN —

An Orlando television news employee was shot dead and another wounded Wednesday while covering an earlier shooting incident in Florida, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina told a news conference that the employees worked for Spectrum News 13.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said earlier on Twitter that one person was in custody.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning, Mina said. Moses is expected to be charged in four other shootings that occurred later in the day, including the killing of the Spectrum News 13 journalist, Mina added.

Mina said deputies responded to the 6100 block of Hialeah Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday where they located a woman in her 20s who was shot and succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives responded and collected evidence, he said.

“At 4:05, we received 911 calls about another shooting at that location and a shooting nearby,” Mina said.

Mina said the two journalists – a photographer and reporter – were on the scene to cover the homicide that morning and were shot in or around their vehicle.

Shortly after that shooting, police went to the scene of a third shooting and found a woman on Harrington Street and her 9-year-old daughter were also shot inside of a home. The 9-year old has died, the sheriff said.

Mina said it is unclear why the suspect entered that home.

“It is with deep sadness that @RTDNA learns of the death of a @MyNews13 journalist in Orlando,” Radio Television Digital News Association CEO Dan Shelley tweeted. “He was 1 of 2 of the station’s journalists shot covering a previous crime in a residential area. Sending thoughts of peace and comfort to their families, friends & the other victims.”