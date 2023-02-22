CNN —

The judge in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial declined to issue a ruling Wednesday limiting prosecutors’ ability to question the disgraced South Carolina attorney about his alleged financial crimes if he chooses to testify in his defense.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Judge Clifton Newman to issue a ruling limiting the scope of the state’s cross-examination if Murdaugh takes the stand, telling the court the attorneys wanted to advise Murdaugh as he considers testifying.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters argued Murdaugh should be able to be questioned on any issue relevant in the case, including those alleged misdeeds, which the state has pointed to as a potential motive for Murdaugh to kill his wife and son.

“I am not going to issue an order in advance limiting the scope of cross-examination,” Newman said.