BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
Life after seeing death: Romain Grosjean's journey back to racing
03:43 - Source: CNN
International Motorsport 16 videos
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
Life after seeing death: Romain Grosjean's journey back to racing
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Max Verstappen seen during a photo shoot of the kit launch of Red Bull Racing in London, United Kingdom in 2023. // Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202301310410 // Usage for editorial use only //
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dania Akeel
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on the Dakar Rally
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Schmidt traveled to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN to meet with Dr Michael Goldfarb Vanderbilt University who is the H. Fort Flowers Professor of Mechanical Engineering.
How tech allows this paralyzed former racing driver to hit the track again
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 19: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes waves to the crowd on the drivers parade ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Mercedes driver George Russell speaks to CNN ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix
04:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Alpine F1 looks on in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Fernando Alonso: Former two-time world champion sits down with CNN Sport
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and and NFL quarterback Tom Brady attend the Big Pilot Charity Challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club, in Miami Beach, Florida on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton on legendary careers and mutual admiration
05:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during the second practice session ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
Charles Leclerc on 2022 season so far
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
09 baja 1000 racing experience california Mexico spt intl cmd 121321
The Baja 1000: ﻿An unforgettable race adventure
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail max verstappen
Max Verstappen on becoming Formula 1 World Champion
06:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks on in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 20, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Christian Horner: Red Bull aren't the favorites for F1 title
04:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 07: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson experiences the lowest-lows and the highest-highs
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
valtteri bottas lewis hamilton qatar spt intl_00010423.png
Valtteri Bottas: F1 title race will go down to the wire
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP talks to the media in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov - Pool/Getty Images)
Lewis Hamilton on the US Grand Prix and championing change off the track
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia competes during the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli on September 19, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
Pecco Bagnaia: MotoGP's rising Italian star
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mia Chapman competes during Red Bull Stone Scramble at Brimestone Recreation in Helenwood, Tennessee, on September 18, 2021.
Teen off-road racer proves herself in male-dominated sport
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The wreckage of Romain Grosjean’s Formula One car following his crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix will be displayed at an exhibition in Madrid next month.

Grosjean was trapped in the flaming car for 28 seconds after colliding with the track wall at close to 120 miles per hour.

He eventually managed to climb out of the car in what would be the Frenchman’s final act as an F1 driver.

After recovering from the burns he sustained in the crash, Grosjean has transitioning to other forms of motorsport and will compete in the Indy 500 for the second time later this year.

The burn-out chassis of his Haas car from the Bahrain GP will form part of the world’s first Formula 1 Exhibition in the Spanish capital, which opens on March 24.

The display will be accompanied by a video installation showing unseen footage from the crash, as well as an interview with Grosjean recounting the experience.

Grosjean's car from his 2020 crash in Bahrain will be displayed for the first time in Madrid.
Grosjean's car from his 2020 crash in Bahrain will be displayed for the first time in Madrid.
Formula 1

“From my point of view, it was a big accident, but I didn’t realize the impact or how violent it was from the outside,” Grosjean says in the interview.

“It was only the next day when I asked someone to show me what it looked like that I realized. My wife was actually watching that race with my dad and my kids. They will remember that moment their entire life. They were just spectators waiting to hear something… waiting to see something from Bahrain.”

After the incident, debate ensued about the safety of F1 drivers during serious crashes.

Speaking to CNN Sport two years ago, Grosjean acknowledged that the halo, the mandatory protection device fitted on F1 cars, saved his life.

“I was one of the guys against the halo. I didn’t like it,” he said.

“I didn’t think it was great for motorsport. I must say I changed my mind big time and that I won’t race a car with no halo because it’s saving our lives.”

Grosjean's car was engulfed in flames after his crash in Bahrain.
Grosjean's car was engulfed in flames after his crash in Bahrain.
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

In order to escape the flames, Grosjean had to break the headrest with his helmet and pull hard with his trapped foot to remove it from the chassis. After freeing himself, he was transported to the hospital and treated for burns on his hands and ankles.

Grosjean ended his F1 career with 10 podiums from 179 race starts, and since 2021 has raced in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing and, more recently, Andretti Autosport.

He placed 13th in last season’s IndyCar series and 31st in his debut Indy500.