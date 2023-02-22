The most outrageous golf outfits of all time

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 4:13 AM EST, Wed February 22, 2023
Who said golfers had dull wardrobes? Here are some of the most eye-catching examples of golf fashion from over the years.<br />A beloved player revered as much for his style as his ability, Payne Stewart (pictured, in 1990) was a golf fashion icon. A three-time major winner, Stewart's seemingly endless range of styles made him an unmistakable presence on the fairways until his tragic death, aged 42, in an airplane accident in 1999.
Who said golfers had dull wardrobes? Here are some of the most eye-catching examples of golf fashion from over the years.
'Boasting a mustache for the ages, Corey Pavin was at the peak of his powers in the mid 1990s. "Bulldog" won 15 events on the PGA Tour, including the 1995 US Open, and reached a career-high World No. 2 ranking the following year.
John Daly (pictured in 2009) could have an article dedicated solely to his fairway attire, such is the two-time major champion's commitment to his bohemian wardrobe. Daly has a partnership with golf clothing brand Loudmouth, which designs many of his statement pants.
At the 150th Open Championship in Scotland last year, Daly -- a champion at St. Andrews in 1995 -- strolled the iconic Old Course in a pair of Hooters-branded pants.
Darren Clarke quite literally lit up the PGA Tour. The Northern Irish golfer (pictured, in 2005) would often be seen puffing a cigar between holes throughout a career that peaked with a famous Open Championship win at Royal St. George's in 2011.
No stranger to a Hawaiian shirt on the fairways, four-time PGA Tour winner Duffy Waldorf brought a tropical feeling to the 2002 Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.
Fit with his very own golf clothing line, IJP Design, Ian Poulter is almost synonymous with the tartan trouser. Yet at the 2008 Johnnie Walker Classic in New Delhi, India, it was a striking gold effort that provided what was arguably the English golfer's most memorable look.
Since dubbed "The Battle of Brookline" for its raucous atmosphere, the infamous 1999 Ryder Cup in Boston was eye-catching at every level. Team USA's final day shirt, worn for one of the biggest comebacks in the event's history, was splattered with black and white pictures of previous winning US teams. Tiger Woods later told ESPN that he had thrown the shirt in his fireplace. "It was so ugly. It provided more warmth for the house," Woods said.
A serial winner on the Japan Golf Tour with 31 victories, Shingo Katayama featured relatively rarely on the PGA Tour, but when he did, he certainly stood out. Nicknamed "Cowboy Shingo" for his hat selection, the Japanese golfer caught the eye with a leopard print showing at the Masters in 2002.
Eight years later at the 2010 Masters, Katayama was still stealing the show at Augusta.
While wearing red on Sundays will forever be associated with Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler has cornered the market for Sunday orange. The American's commitment to his neon pumpkin Puma wardrobe on the final day of events quickly became a look so iconic that it would be unusual not to see at least one spectator decked out in orange wherever Fowler played.
Ryan Moore is one of the few golfers who could be the outright leader at an event and still be, technically, in a tie. The American golfer developed a signature look throughout a career that has reaped five PGA Tour titles.
Moore's trademark smart-casual look was on full display at the 2010 Masters, where he finished -- fittingly -- tied for 14th in Augusta.
Rory Sabbatini has consistently dazzled with his colorful attire. An Olympic silver medalist at Tokyo 2020, representing Slovakia, Sabbatini was on the podium for most eye-catching outfit at the Czech Masters in 2022.
Woody Austin was the all-American hero during the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in California.
Hooters, hats, and Hawaiian shirts: Golf's most startling fashion choices
There have been a lot of dull outfits on the fairways over the years – monochrome colors, polo shirts, and plain caps galore. Sometimes a flock of enthusiastic fans in Tiger onesies is the height of stylistic expression at a PGA Tour event.

Yet every now and then, a budding fairway fashionista pushes the envelope and makes a wardrobe decision that proves that golf can, in fact, serve up some memorable looks.

Whether they are memorable for the right reasons is another debate entirely. While Payne Stewart’s sartorial elegance and seemingly bottomless wardrobe of knickers saw his fashion reputation transcend golf, there was also the wearable eyesore that was Team USA’s 1999 Ryder Cup outfit – so bad that Tiger Woods confessed to burning it for warmth.

