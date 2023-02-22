Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral teams up with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé for Turkey earthquake fundraiser

Patrick Snell
By Patrick Snell and Amy Woodyatt, CNN
Updated 7:04 AM EST, Wed February 22, 2023
HARSEWINKEL, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Merih Demiral of Turkey poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day on June 04, 2021 in Harsewinkel, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Merih Demiral: Turkish footballer teams up with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé for earthquake fundraiser
03:06 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
HARSEWINKEL, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Merih Demiral of Turkey poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day on June 04, 2021 in Harsewinkel, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Merih Demiral: Turkish footballer teams up with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé for earthquake fundraiser
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Shakhtar Donetsk pose for a team photo following their side's victory in the UEFA Champions League group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk at Red Bull Arena on September 06, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)
Shakhtar Donetsk CEO speaks about the challenges of playing football during a war
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Club crests outside the pop-up Manchester United Plc pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Manchester United sets up shop at Davos with luxury lounge in Swiss Alps
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pele brazil wake santos pozzebon intldsk_00013324.png
Brazilian fans prepare to say goodbye to legend Pelé
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DAVOS, Switzerland: Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, Director of Empresas Pele (L) talks during the World Economic Forum session "Can a ball change the world: the role of sports in Development" 26 January 2006 in Davos. AFP PHOTO FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andres cantor reaction argentina vpx
World Cup commentator breaks down in tears over Argentina victory
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stefano pozzebon argentina world cup
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab messi and teammates on bus
See Messi and teammates' bus cruise through jubilant Buenos Aires
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab messi return home
See Messi and triumphant teammates arrive in Argentina
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soccer goat
Watch: Expert answers who the GOAT of soccer is
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dubai world cup fever
Dubai is at fever pitch for the World Cup
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nasser Al Khater
'Death is a natural part of life': Qatari official brushes off worker death at World Cup
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grant wahl lebron james split
Hear LeBron James react to death of sports writer Grant Wahl
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Following this month’s earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria, Turkish soccer star Merih Demiral is organizing a fundraiser to support victims of the devastation in his home country

Demiral, who plays for Italian Serie A club Atalanta, is auctioning off jerseys and kits of superstar players like Cristiano Ronaldo as well as World Cup winners Lionel Messi and Gigi Buffon to support survivors of the deadly quake, which killed tens of thousands of people.

The 24-year-old Demiral told CNN’s Patrick Snell that he had already donated to Turkey earthquake funds, but felt compelled to organize the fundraiser.

Merih Demiral teamed up with former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the campaign.
Merih Demiral teamed up with former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the campaign.
Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

“I thought I should do something more … it was necessary to raise awareness of people of Italy, Europe, America, all over the world,” Demiral told CNN.

More than 48,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6. Meanwhile, almost 900,000 people are living in tents and containers in Turkey following the disaster and subsequent tremors, according to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Demiral decided to auction the signed jerseys of famous players to raise money to support victims of the disaster, and initially enlisted the help of former Juventus teammate Ronaldo.

Merih Demiral, who is currently with Atalanta BC, wanted to raise awareness of this month's deadly quake.
Merih Demiral, who is currently with Atalanta BC, wanted to raise awareness of this month's deadly quake.
Francesco Scaccianoce/LiveMedia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“I called my friend Cristiano, I spoke with him and he said he was really sad also,” he said, adding that the Portuguese star is a “really special guy.”

“I was writing to him, I was explaining to him what happened in Turkey, and he said he was also sad.”

With Ronaldo’s permission, Demiral decided to sell a signed shirt that the soccer star had given him as a gift two years before, while Ronaldo arranged for an additional shirt from his latest club, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, to be sent and sold.

“In Turkey they love him so much,” he added.

Demiral’s campaignquickly gained traction, and soon his other former Juventus teammates Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala had offered to contribute, along with Italian goalkeeper Buffon.

Demiral has secured jerseys from Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.
Demiral has secured jerseys from Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

“Almost everyone wants to support this campaign,” Demarial said.

Demiral also tapped up Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who helped him secure jerseys from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, while Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma helped him secure shirts from Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Christian Atsu of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Christian Atsu of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Body of soccer star Christian Atsu returns to Ghana from Turkey

On Sunday, Turkey’s disaster management authority said it had ended most search and rescue operations nearly two weeks after the earthquake struck. Experts say the chances of survival for people trapped in the rubble this far into the disaster are unlikely.

Efforts to retrieve survivors have been hampered by a cold winter spell across quake-stricken regions, while authorities grapple with the logistical challenges of transporting aid into northwestern Syria amid an acute humanitarian crisis compounded by years of war.

An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey on February 18.
An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey on February 18.
Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Tent city set up in Hatay, Turkey by the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey on February 18.
Tent city set up in Hatay, Turkey by the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey on February 18.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People pray for earthquake victims at Grand Camlica Mosque during the Lailat al Miraj in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17.
People pray for earthquake victims at Grand Camlica Mosque during the Lailat al Miraj in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17.
Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People wait near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, hoping for news of their missing relatives on Tuesday, February 14.
People wait near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, hoping for news of their missing relatives on Tuesday, February 14.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
A woman is rescued from rubble in Hatay, Turkey on February 14. Rescue teams in southern Turkey <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/14/europe/turkey-earthquake-voices-heard-under-rubble-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">said they were still hearing voices from under the rubble</a> more than a week after the earthquake.
A woman is rescued from rubble in Hatay, Turkey on February 14. Rescue teams in southern Turkey said they were still hearing voices from under the rubble more than a week after the earthquake.
Fire Department of Mersin Province/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Children sleep in a tent in Idlib, Syria, where an amusement part was turned into a shelter for earthquake victims.
Children sleep in a tent in Idlib, Syria, where an amusement part was turned into a shelter for earthquake victims.
Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A man walks near a building that toppled over onto a neighboring structure in Golbasi, Turkey, on Monday, February 13.
A man walks near a building that toppled over onto a neighboring structure in Golbasi, Turkey, on Monday, February 13.
Francisco Seco/AP
People dig graves for earthquake victims in Idlib on February 13.
People dig graves for earthquake victims in Idlib on February 13.
Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance/Getty Images
People line up to receive supplies in Samandag, Turkey, on February 13.
People line up to receive supplies in Samandag, Turkey, on February 13.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
This satellite image, taken on February 13, shows a landslide blocking a road in Islahiye, Turkey.
This satellite image, taken on February 13, shows a landslide blocking a road in Islahiye, Turkey.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP
Derya Akdogan is <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-13-23-intl/h_e827bff20f259e96e3e34204e5712e5b" target="_blank">rescued from the rubble </a>of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 13.
Derya Akdogan is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 13.
Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Two people walk through earthquake ruins in Hatay on Sunday, February 12.
Two people walk through earthquake ruins in Hatay on Sunday, February 12.
Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Members of a Greek rescue team work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday, February 11.
Members of a Greek rescue team work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday, February 11.
Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Sezai Karabas is put on a stretcher after being rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey, on February 11. Karabas' young daughter Sengul was also rescued.
Sezai Karabas is put on a stretcher after being rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey, on February 11. Karabas' young daughter Sengul was also rescued.
Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with residents in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 11.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with residents in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 11.
Turkish Presidency/APAImages/Shutterstock
Residents walk near a destroyed mosque in Antakya, Turkey, on Friday, February 10.
Residents walk near a destroyed mosque in Antakya, Turkey, on Friday, February 10.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
People bury earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10.
People bury earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10.
Emrah Gurel/AP
Rescuers try to free a child trapped under rubble in Hatay on February 10.
Rescuers try to free a child trapped under rubble in Hatay on February 10.
Emilie Madi/Reuters
People sit on furniture outside damaged buildings in Jandaris, Syria, on February 10.
People sit on furniture outside damaged buildings in Jandaris, Syria, on February 10.
Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters
Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya on February 10.
Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya on February 10.
Hussein Malla/AP
People mourn their loved ones as earthquake victims are buried in Adiyaman on February 10.
People mourn their loved ones as earthquake victims are buried in Adiyaman on February 10.
Emrah Gurel/AP
Rubble is seen in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Rubble is seen in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters
A man lies on a stretcher after he was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
A man lies on a stretcher after he was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters
This aerial photo shows damage in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
This aerial photo shows damage in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued from a destroyed building in Iskenderun, Turkey, on February 10. Her daughter is seen waving at the top.
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued from a destroyed building in Iskenderun, Turkey, on February 10. Her daughter is seen waving at the top.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
A man walks past collapsed buildings in Hatay on February 10.
A man walks past collapsed buildings in Hatay on February 10.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
Search-and-rescue workers aid a cat that was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Search-and-rescue workers aid a cat that was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A woman mourns at a hospital in Kahramanmaras while others rest nearby on February 10.
A woman mourns at a hospital in Kahramanmaras while others rest nearby on February 10.
Suhaib Salem/Reuters
Rescuers carry Zeynep Kahraman after <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/after-104-hours-buried-by-turkey-earthquake-woman-brought-out-alive-2023-02-10/" target="_blank" target="_blank">pulling her alive</a> from the rubble of a building in Kirikhan, Turkey, on February 10.
Rescuers carry Zeynep Kahraman after pulling her alive from the rubble of a building in Kirikhan, Turkey, on February 10.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
A rescuer shows a hole where he was speaking to Kahraman while she was still under the debris on Thursday, February 9.
A rescuer shows a hole where he was speaking to Kahraman while she was still under the debris on Thursday, February 9.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
Destruction is seen in the city center of Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Destruction is seen in the city center of Kahramanmaras on February 9.
IHA via AP
Rescuers move a 14-year-old girl from under some rubble in Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Rescuers move a 14-year-old girl from under some rubble in Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Firefighter Erhan Sarac and other rescue team members celebrate after a successful evacuation in Elbistan, Turkey, on February 9.
Firefighter Erhan Sarac and other rescue team members celebrate after a successful evacuation in Elbistan, Turkey, on February 9.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images
Mehmet Nasir Duran sits on a chair as heavy machines remove debris from a building where five of his family members were trapped in Nurdagi, Turkey, on February 9.
Mehmet Nasir Duran sits on a chair as heavy machines remove debris from a building where five of his family members were trapped in Nurdagi, Turkey, on February 9.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
People stand next to the dead bodies of earthquake victims in Elbistan on February 9.
People stand next to the dead bodies of earthquake victims in Elbistan on February 9.
Francisco Seco/AP
A man, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father in Elbistan.
A man, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father in Elbistan.
Francisco Seco/AP
Members of search-and-rescue teams work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 9.
Members of search-and-rescue teams work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 9.
Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Destruction is seen in the center of Hatay on February 9.
Destruction is seen in the center of Hatay on February 9.
IHA via AP
A couple mourns the loss of their daughter as her body is transferred to Syria from the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu on February 9.
A couple mourns the loss of their daughter as her body is transferred to Syria from the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu on February 9.
Hussein Malla/AP
A bird pulled from the rubble in Hatay is given water on February 9.
A bird pulled from the rubble in Hatay is given water on February 9.
Cemal Yurttas/dia images via Getty Images
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Aleppo on Wednesday, February 8.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Aleppo on Wednesday, February 8.
Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife, Esra, in Hatay on February 8. <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/picture-its-story-man-who-survived-turkey-earthquake-his-family-who-didnt-2023-02-08/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Reuters reported</a> that he was pulled out of the rubble later and survived. His children also died.
Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife, Esra, in Hatay on February 8. Reuters reported that he was pulled out of the rubble later and survived. His children also died.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Rescuers carry a man who was stuck in the rubble for two days in Hatay.
Rescuers carry a man who was stuck in the rubble for two days in Hatay.
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers carry <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-8-23-intl/h_bd774ec75c5663ab848e61d684bc914c" target="_blank">8-year-old survivor</a> Yigit Cakmak from the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 8. It was more than 50 hours after the earthquake struck. The boy was passed from rescuer to rescuer until he was finally in the arms of his mother who was waiting at the site.
Rescue workers carry 8-year-old survivor Yigit Cakmak from the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 8. It was more than 50 hours after the earthquake struck. The boy was passed from rescuer to rescuer until he was finally in the arms of his mother who was waiting at the site.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
People work at the site of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
People work at the site of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya on February 8.
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya on February 8.
Khalil Hamra/AP
A firefighter works at the Turkish port of Iskenderun, where a fire broke out in the aftermath of the quake.
A firefighter works at the Turkish port of Iskenderun, where a fire broke out in the aftermath of the quake.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Mahmut Salman, 16, is rescued in Hatay on February 8.
Mahmut Salman, 16, is rescued in Hatay on February 8.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A person walks among tents in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
A person walks among tents in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
The foot of a dead child is seen under a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
The foot of a dead child is seen under a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
Hussein Malla/AP
A firefighter searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep on February 8.
A firefighter searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep on February 8.
Kamran Jebreili/AP
Search-and-rescue teams carry 2-year-old Vafe Sabha, who was pulled from rubble along with her mother in Hatay on February 8.
Search-and-rescue teams carry 2-year-old Vafe Sabha, who was pulled from rubble along with her mother in Hatay on February 8.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Volunteers share an emotional moment as they take part in a rescue operation in Hatay on February 8.
Volunteers share an emotional moment as they take part in a rescue operation in Hatay on February 8.
Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Hatay on February 7.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Hatay on February 7.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Mesut Hancer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-7-23-intl/h_abe9973d81144098a7fe382f62b13d94" target="_blank">holds the hand</a> of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in Kahramanmaras.
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in Kahramanmaras.
Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows from the port in Iskenderun as emergency workers continue rescue efforts on February 7.
Smoke billows from the port in Iskenderun as emergency workers continue rescue efforts on February 7.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Two people embrace near the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
Two people embrace near the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Emergency workers search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on February 7.
Emergency workers search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on February 7.
Francisco Seco/AP
A baby girl who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-7-23-intl/h_c188508ebd6a0fb641e2c682af0e9ba2" target="_blank">reportedly rescued from the rubble of her family's home</a> receives treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria, on February 7. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230207-syria-newborn-pulled-alive-from-quake-rubble" target="_blank" target="_blank">a relative told Agence France-Presse</a>. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
A baby girl who was reportedly rescued from the rubble of her family's home receives treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria, on February 7. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
People in the Syrian village of Hajji Iskandar mourn over the bodies of a family and close neighbors who were killed in the quake.
People in the Syrian village of Hajji Iskandar mourn over the bodies of a family and close neighbors who were killed in the quake.
Rami Al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images
People wait for news of their loved ones, who were believed to be trapped under a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
People wait for news of their loved ones, who were believed to be trapped under a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Destruction is seen in Hatay's city center on February 7.
Destruction is seen in Hatay's city center on February 7.
IHA via AP
Police carry a child who was rescued from rubble in Hatay on February 7.
Police carry a child who was rescued from rubble in Hatay on February 7.
Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A man reacts in Jandaris on February 7.
A man reacts in Jandaris on February 7.
Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
Search-and-rescue efforts continue through cold weather conditions in Malatya, Turkey, on February 7.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue through cold weather conditions in Malatya, Turkey, on February 7.
Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman mourns for a dead relative in Turkey's Hatay province on February 7.
A woman mourns for a dead relative in Turkey's Hatay province on February 7.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
People try to identify the bodies of victims outside a hospital in Aleppo on February 6.
People try to identify the bodies of victims outside a hospital in Aleppo on February 6.
Omar Sanadiki/AP
A rescue team works at a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Turkey, on February 6.
A rescue team works at a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Turkey, on February 6.
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
A child looks out from a bus where people were sleeping in Antakya on February 6.
A child looks out from a bus where people were sleeping in Antakya on February 6.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
People gather around a bonfire in Kahramanmaras.
People gather around a bonfire in Kahramanmaras.
Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters
Search-and-rescue personnel work at a collapsed building in Malatya on February 6.
Search-and-rescue personnel work at a collapsed building in Malatya on February 6.
Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Residents rescue an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Jandaris on February 6.
Residents rescue an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Jandaris on February 6.
Rami al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers work in Antakya on February 6.
Rescuers work in Antakya on February 6.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
A man weeps as he carries the body of his infant son who was killed in Jandaris.
A man weeps as he carries the body of his infant son who was killed in Jandaris.
Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows damage in Hatay on February 6.
This aerial photo shows damage in Hatay on February 6.
Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A fire burns near overturned containers in Hatay.
A fire burns near overturned containers in Hatay.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People wait as rescue operations take place in Diyarbakir on February 6.
People wait as rescue operations take place in Diyarbakir on February 6.
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
People search a destroyed building in Adana on February 6.
People search a destroyed building in Adana on February 6.
Khalil Hamra/AP
This aerial photo shows a damaged building in Adana.
This aerial photo shows a damaged building in Adana.
Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Quake victims are treated in the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in Syria's Idlib province.
Quake victims are treated in the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in Syria's Idlib province.
Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images
A person climbs through the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay.
A person climbs through the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay.
Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A man reacts as people search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
A man reacts as people search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
A person is rescued from a destroyed building in Gaziantep.
A person is rescued from a destroyed building in Gaziantep.
Adsiz Gunebakan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Residents search through collapsed buildings in the Syrian village of Besnia.
Residents search through collapsed buildings in the Syrian village of Besnia.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
A building is destroyed in Adana.
A building is destroyed in Adana.
Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors in Adana.
A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors in Adana.
Can Erok/AFP/Getty Images
Civilians and members of the Syria Civil Defense try to save people trapped beneath a destroyed building in Idlib.
Civilians and members of the Syria Civil Defense try to save people trapped beneath a destroyed building in Idlib.
Anas Alkharboutli/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images
The quake damaged Turkey's <a href="http://www.cnn.com/travel/article/gaziantep-castle-destroyed-turkey-earthquake/index.html" target="_blank">Gaziantep Castle</a>.
The quake damaged Turkey's Gaziantep Castle.
Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A cat is tended to after being rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir.
A cat is tended to after being rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir.
Aydin Arik//Anadolu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Emergency workers rescue a child from a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
Emergency workers rescue a child from a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People work through the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
People work through the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
People search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
People search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Syria Civil Defense, aka the White Helmets, retrieve an injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building in Azaz, Syria.
Members of the Syria Civil Defense, aka the White Helmets, retrieve an injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building in Azaz, Syria.
Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images
People search a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
People search a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People look on at the site of a destroyed building in Adana.
People look on at the site of a destroyed building in Adana.
Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Azmarin, Syria.
People search under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Azmarin, Syria.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
People warm themselves outside of earthquake-affected areas in Aleppo on February 6.
People warm themselves outside of earthquake-affected areas in Aleppo on February 6.
Mustafa Bathis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The historic Yeni Mosque is damaged in Malatya.
The historic Yeni Mosque is damaged in Malatya.
Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search through rubble at a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
People search through rubble at a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In photos: Deadly quake strikes Turkey and Syria

Major aftershocks have continued to affect the region: a magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck Turkey’s southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, on Monday, and 90 aftershocks followed, the largest of which was recorded at 5.8.

Jonny Hallam, Yusuf Gezer, Isil Sariyuce, Eyad Kourdi, Jomana Karadsheh, Celine Alkhaldi and Kareem Khadder,

Related