Winter storm set to impact millions stretching from the West Coast all the way to Maine this week

(CNN) A massive winter storm poised to lash much of the US this week, will bring a mix of heavy snow and rain along with gusty winds -- and has put more than 40 million people across 22 states under winter weather alerts Tuesday.

The alerts stretch from the West Coast through the Midwest and to the New England coast. The main impacts Tuesday are expected to be in the West and Midwest, including Minneapolis, where the first round of historic snowfall is possible.

Snow totals between 1 and 2 feet -- possibly higher in some areas -- are expected for most of the mountain ranges across the West, according to the National Weather Service

Lower elevations across parts of parts of Northern California could see up to 6 inches of snow. And interior valleys can expect to see a lighter mix of rain and snow, the weather service added.

In addition to the snow, wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected to impact a large swath of the West, and some places could see up to 80 mph gusts, the weather service said.

