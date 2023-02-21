CNN —

It’s been nearly three years since the US government decided to allow borrowers to pause payments on student loans. Since then, the debate on whether to forgive student loans has reached the Supreme Court, which will hear the case later this month.

Whether you paid off a car loan, put down a payment on a new home or made a big purchase that had a significant impact on your life, CNN wants to know if those extra dollars helped you make any financial strides.

We know the issue of student loans disproportionately affects those from low-income backgrounds and minority groups, and we’d like to hear from you. Share your stories with us, and we may follow up for a CNN story.

