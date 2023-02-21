CNN —

NASA is mapping dust storms from space with a new high-tech device that can measure the extent that dust is altering Earth’s climate. Many scientists say this research is crucial, as dust storms can cause respiratory illnesses, damage livestock and crops, and disrupt transportation.

1. Ukraine

President Joe Biden met President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, reiterating US support for Ukraine and announcing new military assistance and sanctions against Russia. The highly secretive visit – which took place as air raid sirens could be heard ringing out around Kyiv – comes at a critical moment in the 12-month conflict, with Russia preparing for an expected spring offensive and Ukraine hoping to soon retake territory. In his state of the nation speech today, Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down on his war in Ukraine and sought to blame the West for the conflict. “They are not going to stop. The threat continues every day,” Putin said, while rolling out a familiar list of justifications for his unprovoked invasion. Putin also said Russia is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Under the key nuclear arms control treaty, both the US and Russia are permitted to conduct inspections of each other’s weapons sites, but inspections have been halted since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. Winter storm

A major winter storm is set to impact millions across the US this week with heavy snow, dangerous winds, possible blizzard conditions and for some, the coldest temperatures of the season. Snow and rain are already falling across the Pacific Northwest, adding to the region’s already blockbuster snow season. Later today, the storm will expand into California and the Great Basin, which could lead to power outages. Meteorologists say these conditions may also cause travel headaches around some of the most densely populated areas in the West. The extreme wintry conditions will also impact the Rockies and Midwest, where the storm could have its biggest effects. Forecasts show up to two feet of snow will be dumped across the Midwest, while a swath of icy weather impacts several major cities.

3. Turkey aftershocks

A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday, killing three people and injuring hundreds of others – two weeks after a massive quake killed more than 46,000. The aftershock caused more buildings to collapse, a volunteer rescue group said, reigniting panic in the region. Search and rescue operations have resumed, days after Turkey’s disaster management authority said it had concluded most searches due to the unlikely chances of survival for people trapped in the rubble so long after the initial magnitude 7.8 disaster struck on February 6. “Aftershocks become less frequent with time, although they can continue for days, weeks, months, or even years for a very large mainshock,” according to the United States Geological Survey.

4. Ohio toxic train

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, the nation’s top environmental official, will visit East Palestine, Ohio, today amid mounting reports of rashes, headaches, nausea and other symptoms that residents fear could be related to the February 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals. “Our throats are sore, we’re coughing a lot now,” said Desiree Walker, a resident living 900 feet from the site of the wreck. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on Monday that he also plans to visit the community “when the time is right” and announced new efforts by his agency to improve rail safety. Meanwhile, residents are criticizing the federal and state response to the wreck, saying more needs to be done to assure residents that the air and water in the town are safe. Crews have checked hundreds of homes and have not detected any dangerous levels of contaminants, the EPA said.

5. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this week in two cases that could have a major impact on the internet’s future. The outcome of the arguments, scheduled for today and Wednesday, could determine whether tech platforms and social media companies can be sued for recommending content to their users or for supporting acts of international terrorism by hosting terrorist content. At the heart of the legal battle is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a nearly 30-year-old federal law that courts have repeatedly said provides broad protections to tech platforms. However, the law has since come under scrutiny alongside growing criticism of Big Tech’s content moderation decisions. As a result, websites may soon try to manage their legal risk for hosting or promoting content – which means possible sweeping changes on their sites, including Facebook, Wikipedia and YouTube, to name a few.

TODAY’S NUMBER

145,000

That’s how many cans of infant formula were recalled Monday by Reckitt, one of the main formula manufacturers in the US. The company said it is recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution, the company said.

