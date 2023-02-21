CNN —

On a military base on a frigid February morning in Warsaw, Poland, civilians are learning to become soldiers.

A banker, a high school student, and an aspiring opera singer are among dozens dressed in military uniform, practicing their shooting stance, working through tactical drills and learning how to communicate on a battlefield.

“Awareness is the first step of preparedness,” the group’s commander, 2nd Lt. Mark Zaluski, told CNN. “We teach them the structures, we teach them how to wear the uniform, we teach them how to behave with each other, and it’s a very short period of time you see civilians turning into really amazing soldiers.”

In a few days, Zaluski’s recruits will graduate as infantry personnel from a basic training program for the Territorial Defense Force, Poland’s equivalent of the US National Guard, and return to their day jobs, with monthly weekend training courses over the next two years.

Almost one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, the people of Poland have mobilized in unprecedented ways in response to the war next door: Nearly 1.6 million Ukrainian refugees are currently in Poland, the most of any country. Poland has become a major thoroughfare for aid and weaponry from Western allies. And the Polish military is playing a critical role in NATO defense.

The TDF, Poland’s fifth military branch, has been key to that defense, and has seen a jump in enrollment in the past year as the invasion became a call to arms for people with day jobs. TDF personnel contribute to Poland’s overall military operations and other crisis management efforts. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has said he expects the volunteer force to grow from over 30,000 to 50,000 in the coming years.

“The tragic events of almost the past year have changed the mindset of a lot of people. We are seeing about one-third increase in interest in service,” Zaluski said.

Mary, a 36-year-old mother of two working in combatting money laundering for a major US bank, now finds herself balancing that life with responsibilities on the battlefield. She told CNN that the war in Ukraine prompted her decision to sign up to serve.

“I’m very happy that I have this possibility to work and to be a soldier with one moment of my life. I don’t have to choose soldier or to work at a bank. So that was an amazing opportunity for many of us,” she said.

Pavel, a 24-year-old getting a masters degree in national security, is doing his 16-day training over his spring break.

“I had in mind that maybe I should go (join TDF). But after the invasion, I felt the need – that I need to do something,” he said, explaining that he felt compelled to learn how to defend himself and his family “especially if something would happen to Poland.”

And for Laura, a 22-year-old opera student, it’s a family commitment. Her twin sister signed up and her mother is in the process of joining. She told CNN that she, like many young people in her country, was “shocked” by the invasion and wanted to help. She had never handled a gun before her TDF training began days ago.

Being an opera singer, she said, is a “different world but a similar process” to being a soldier.

“Training to be an opera singer, I know the value of hard work and training and the process that makes you better. And the same thing applies here – I follow the same pattern,” she said, via a translator.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine has prompted civil readiness not seen in Europe for decades – a new generation stepping up in response.

“Regardless of their backgrounds, socioeconomic status, education level, employment, wherever they live in the city, in the suburbs, or in the back rural areas of Poland – they all love Poland, and they all want to serve with the on the shoulder because there’s no greater honor to serve one’s nation,” Zaluski said as the recruits conducted training drills.

He continued, “This makes it very easy for us to work with our partners. Whenever we deploy to a training with the United States, Canadian troops, just to name a few… One thing all soldiers have in common, they all love their country. Patriotism is the common denominator.”