tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
tech stocks outlook 2023 dan ives jg orig_00001227.png
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
m&m thumb
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

US stocks dropped on Tuesday afternoon after fourth-quarter earnings and forecasts from mega-retailers like Walmart and Home Depot raised concerns about the strength of demand from the US consumer.

The Dow was down 500 points, or 1.5%, on Tuesday afternoon. The S&P 500 fell by 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.8% lower.

Walmart (WMT) topped revenue expectations, but shares of the stock fell nearly 2% in morning trading after the retailer lowered its outlook for the year ahead. Walmart (WMT)’s CFO said that he was worried about inflation and its impact on the US consumer.

“The consumer is still very pressured, and if you look at economic indicators, balance sheets are running thinner and savings rates are declining relative to previous periods,” Walmart CFO John Rainey said during the earnings call. “And so that’s why we take a pretty cautious outlook on the rest of the year.”

Shares of the stock had recovered by the early afternoon and were up by about 0.6%.

Home Depot (HD) reported record earnings for the fiscal year that ended in January, and boosted both hourly wage and the stock dividend. But the fourth quarter painted a different picture, as the company missed revenue expectations for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic.

The company also lowered its outlook for the year ahead as executives struck a more cautious tone about recession and inflation forecasts on the call that followed earnings.

Shares of the stock fell by nearly 6% on Tuesday as the housing market weakens – US existing home sales dropped to their lowest level in more than 12 years in January.

“After a year of defying gravity, the slowing economy and pressures on consumers have finally caught up with Home Depot,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. “For most of 2022, the number of existing homes sold has been in decline. However, the pace of decline accelerated in December with the volume of completed sales down by a sharp 36.3%.”

Target, Best Buy, Macy’s and Gap will report later this month.

Investors, meanwhile, are gearing up for a week full of important economic data. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting are coming on Wednesday, a second revision of GDP will be released on Thursday and Friday brings January’s Personal Consumption Expenditures – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.