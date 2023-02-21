CNN —

Actor and model Suki Waterhouse is still surprised by her relationship with “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” Waterhouse said in an interview with The Times that was published on Sunday.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first spotted together in London in 2018 and now live together in London, according to The Times.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” she said, adding, “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Waterhouse, who is playing Karen Sirko on the new Amazon Prime series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” also admitted that she taps the “Batman” star for acting advice.

“I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she said.

The notoriously private pair only recently made their red carpet debut as a couple in December at the Dior fashion show in Egypt, nearly five years after their relationship began.

Waterhouse was previously in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper and Pattinson spent years in a relationship with his “Twilight” co-star Kristen Stewart. With both of those relationships covered heavily in the media, it’s not surprising that Pattinson and Waterhouse have taken a much more private approach.

There are, however, still some surprises left for the two Brits. Waterhouse told the Times that she “never, ever would have thought I’d go out with a boy from Barnes.”

“And he didn’t think he’d go out with a girl from Chiswick,” she quipped.