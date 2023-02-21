CNN —

Iconic actor and artist Queen Latifah is slated to host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on February 25, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” Latifah said. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond.”

Latifah is also nominated for an Image Award this year, for her performance on CBS’s “The Equalizer.”

The NAACP Image Awards honor and highlight the major accomplishments of multicultural artists, entertainers and change-makers.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are tied for the most nominations this year, earning five nods each, and Angela Bassett continues her awards season momentum with a supporting actress nomination for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Bassett is also up for the prestigious entertainer of the year award, along with fellow nominees Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

Other nominees include Donald Glover, Will Smith, Lizzo, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Majors and Drake.

Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, among others, are set to present.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will be presented with the president’s award, an honor recognizing special achievements in public service.

The ceremony is set to air live on BET at 8pm on February 25 in the viewer’s time zone. The live broadcast will also be simulcast on BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.