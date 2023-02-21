CNN —

John Malkovich is talking about his close friend, missing hiker Julian Sands.

The two became friends while working together in Thailand in the 1980s and were roommates after filming “The Killing Fields.”

Sands, 65, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on Jan. 13 during a hike on Mt. Baldy in Southern California.

Malkovich was asked about his friend while at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday.

“Julian and I were very, very close,” Malkovich said at a press conference. “I’m a godfather to his son from his first wife Sarah, who I know very well, and I introduced him to his second wife.”

He added, “We were close forever, ever since we met in 1983 on the set of ‘The Killing Fields.’ It’s a very sad event.”

Sands, also an actor, appeared in “Leaving Las Vegas” and “A Room With A View.”

He also had roles in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Ocean’s 13,” “Arachnophobia,” and “Boxing Helena.”