Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 22, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re traveling back in time to look at the history of wartime presidents and their surprise trips to dangerous war zones. It turns out President Biden was in good company when he made an unexpected visit to Ukraine. Then later in our show, we’re headed to Venice, where the famous canals are empty of water. And see why hockey fans went crazy for this adorable 4-year-old caught on camera. Jeanne Moos has the story!

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10