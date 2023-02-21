‘This is a dream’: Burna Boy, Afrobeats stars take center stage at the NBA All-Star game

By Samantha Bresnahan, CNN
Published 9:03 PM EST, Tue February 21, 2023
Burna Boy was among the trio of Nigerian musical stars to perform an Afrobeats-themed halftime show at the 2023 NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19.
Burna Boy was among the trio of Nigerian musical stars to perform an Afrobeats-themed halftime show at the 2023 NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer performed hits including "Last Last" and "Alone."
The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer performed hits including "Last Last" and "Alone."
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Following Burna Boy, Rema performed "Calm Down," which is currently enjoying chart-topping success, featuring Selena Gomez.
Following Burna Boy, Rema performed "Calm Down," which is currently enjoying chart-topping success, featuring Selena Gomez.
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
The 22-year-old rapper, singer and musician first rose to prominence in 2019 with his hit "Dumbei."
The 22-year-old rapper, singer and musician first rose to prominence in 2019 with his hit "Dumbei."
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Fellow Nigerian star Tems closed out the show, fresh off her first Grammy win and an Academy Award nomination.
Fellow Nigerian star Tems closed out the show, fresh off her first Grammy win and an Academy Award nomination.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Tems performed a medley of her hits including "Crazy Tings" and "Higher."
Tems performed a medley of her hits including "Crazy Tings" and "Higher."
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
The halftime show also honored current and former NBA legends Karl Malone (left), LeBron James (center), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right). It was a "dream" to perform on the NBA's biggest stage, Burna Boy said after the show.
The halftime show also honored current and former NBA legends Karl Malone (left), LeBron James (center), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (right). It was a "dream" to perform on the NBA's biggest stage, Burna Boy said after the show.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Afrobeats stars shine in the spotlight during halftime show at NBA All-Star game
CNN  — 

The stars were out at Sunday’s NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, Utah – from basketball legends LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, to Nigerian musical titans Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema.

The trio performed an Afrobeats-packed halftime show, a sign that the genre’s global rise is continuing into 2023.

Grammy-winning Burna Boy was first to perform, telling the crowd, “I’m about to take you on a journey through Africa without even going on a plane.”

Read more: Burna Boy has a complicated relationship with Africa

For Tems, it caps off a whirlwind month, as she recently made history by being the first Nigerian artist to get an Oscar nomination, for her work on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” – a song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She also won her first Grammy on February 5 for her collaboration with Drake and Future on “Wait For U.”

Meanwhile, musician, rapper, and singer Rema is enjoying chart-topping success with his hit “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy performs during the halftime show at the 2023 NBA All-Star game on February 19.
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy performs during the halftime show at the 2023 NBA All-Star game on February 19.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

“Nigeria is a football-dominated, soccer-dominated country,” Burna Boy said in a video posted on Monday by the NBA All-Star Twitter account. “But at the same time, we still have some of the best basketball players from here.”

“This is a dream,” he added in another clip. “This is amazing. I had dreams of playing in the NBA as a kid, but you know, I got to perform at the NBA [All-Star game], so I guess I made it either way.”

Look through the gallery at the top of the page for images from the performances.

Related