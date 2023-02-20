US President Joe Biden, right, walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 20.
In photos: President Biden visits Ukraine and Poland
US President Joe Biden, right, walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 20.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Published 7:41 AM EST, Mon February 20, 2023

US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv early Monday — his first trip to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began nearly one year ago.

Biden's public schedule didn't reflect the trip to Kyiv, and White House officials repeatedly said last week that a visit to Ukraine was not in the works.

The trip comes ahead of Biden's planned two-day visit to Poland. The President is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Tuesday where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said Sunday.

Biden and Zelensky are seen in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv.
Biden and Zelensky are seen in front of St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
Biden visits the Wall of Remembrance, in memorial to Ukrainian soldiers killed during Russia's war on Ukraine.
Biden visits the Wall of Remembrance, in memorial to Ukrainian soldiers killed during Russia's war on Ukraine.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Biden and Zelenskiy embrace after their visit to the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.
Biden and Zelenskiy embrace after their visit to the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Biden poses with President Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.
Biden poses with President Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv.
Evan Vucci/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Biden and Zelensky attend a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.
Biden and Zelensky attend a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden signs the guest book at the Ukrainian presidential palace.
President Biden signs the guest book at the Ukrainian presidential palace.
Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Getty Images
Biden meets with Zelensky at the Ukrainian presidential palace.
Biden meets with Zelensky at the Ukrainian presidential palace.
Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Getty Images
Biden walks next to Zelensky as he arrives for a surprise visit to Kyiv.
Biden walks next to Zelensky as he arrives for a surprise visit to Kyiv.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images