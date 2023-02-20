In photos: President Biden visits Ukraine and Poland

US President Joe Biden, right, walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, February 20.

US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv early Monday — his first trip to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began nearly one year ago.

Biden's public schedule didn't reflect the trip to Kyiv, and White House officials repeatedly said last week that a visit to Ukraine was not in the works.

The trip comes ahead of Biden's planned two-day visit to Poland. The President is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Tuesday where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the White House said Sunday.