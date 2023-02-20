In pictures: US presidents in war zones
Published 5:09 PM EST, Mon February 20, 2023
By Bernadette Tuazon, Sarah Tilotta and Rebecca Wright, CNN
US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.
While in Kyiv, Biden announced a half-billion dollars in new assistance, including more military equipment, and he said new sanctions would be imposed on Moscow later in the week.
Here are some other times in history that a US president has visited a war zone.