CNN —

Don’t approach Bella Thorne with a racy image of her as a teen.

The 25-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter about an interaction she had with an autograph seeker at the Sundance Film Festival, whom, Thorne said, tried to get her to sign provocative photos of her.

“I normally don’t tell them off but they offended me. It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover,” Thorne explained. “It’s super sexy and my butt is out and I’m wearing lingerie and I’m topless. I said I wouldn’t sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, ‘No, I’m not signing that.’”

Thorne said the man then presented her with another sexy image to sign.

“I didn’t like it. It was inappropriate,” she said. “There was some stuff there from a Candies campaign that I did when I was 16 and it was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, ‘Give me something else.’”

She said the autograph seeker asked her, “Aren’t they all sexy?”

“No, enough is enough. But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that,” Thorne said. “It was just that I was under 18 and it’s inappropriate.”

Thorne, who in 2019 was honored by Pornhub with the Vision Award for the directorial debut of her adult film, “Her & Him,” is a former Disney child star who now says she would rethink taking sexy pictures as a teen.

“You also can’t spend your time trying to take back these moments or moments that you were too sexy or think that being a woman is only this or that,” she told THR.