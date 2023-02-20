Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 21, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re traveling to Ukraine after President Biden made an unexpected trip to the nation. Later this week marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion and the United States is pledging new military support for Ukraine. Sticking with international diplomacy, we’ll analyze the most recent missile tests from North Korea and speak with an expert on the perceived danger level. And we’re on the hunt for zombies, but not the ones you typically think of. All that and a dog vs. shark battle, right here on this episode of CNN 10.

