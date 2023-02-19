CNN —

The BAFTA Film Awards, England’s biggest night in film, is on Sunday and the show has some exciting moments in store.

The winners of the final four categories – EE rising star, leading actor, leading actress and best film – will be announced live during the telecast for the first time.

Angela Bassett and Austin Butler, who are each also nominated for Oscars and won a Golden Globe in their respective acting categories, are among the 14 first-time BAFTA Film nominees this year.

Dame Helen Mirren is set to lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, during the ceremony. Mirren portrayed her majesty in the 2006 film “The Queen” and won a BAFTA and an Oscar for the role.

Among guests confirmed to attend this year’s BAFTAs ceremony are royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The action will be broadcast live from London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Here’s how to tune in:

Day and time

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on Sunday, February 19 at 7pm GMT/2pm ET.

Where to watch

The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast live on BBC One for viewers in the UK and BBC Australia for viewers in Australia and New Zealand. For viewers in Greece and Cyprus, the show will be broadcast on Nova.

The show will also be available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer. You can sign up for an account for free.

Britbox will also be simulcast streaming the show and is available to viewers in the US, Canada, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Australia.

Is there a red carpet beforehand?

The official BAFTA Film Awards red carpet will be hosted by film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope and will be live-streamed via BAFTA’s YouTube channel. The red carpet show kicks off at 3:30pm GMT/10:30am ET.

Who is hosting?

Award-winning actor, presenter and author Richard E. Grant will host the ceremony. Presenter Alison Hammond is also slated to host an “access-all-areas experience” during the ceremony in the BAFTA Studio at the Royal Festival Hall.

Who is performing?

British rapper Little Simz is set to perform a track from her 2021 album titled “No Thank You” during the ceremony.

Who is nominated?

In addition to Butler and Bassett, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others, are nominated for BAFTA Film Awards this year. See the full list of nominees here.

How long is the show?

The show is scheduled to run from 7pm GMT to 9pm GMT (2pm ET to 4pm ET).