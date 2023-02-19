Austin Butler thanks Presley family as he picks up BAFTA for best actor

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
Published 5:55 PM EST, Sun February 19, 2023
Austin Butler accepts the leading actor award for his performance in "Elvis" on Sunday, February 19, in London.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
BAFTA winners pose with their awards following the show.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett accepts the leading actress award from Taron Egerton.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
"All Quiet on the Western Front" cast and crew accept the best film award.
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images
Martin McDonagh poses with his original screenplay award for "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan greets Micheal Ward in the crowd.
Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty Images
Mark Gustafson and Guillermo del Toro accept the animated film award for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio."
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Edward Berger accepts the adapted screenplay award for "All Quiet on the Western Front."
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Richard E. Grant looks on as Cate Blanchett hugs Fellowship Award winner Sandy Powell.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Emma Mackey holds her EE rising star award.
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images
Little Simz performs on stage.
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images
Regé-Jean Page and Ariana DeBose applaud backstage.
Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty Images
Tom Berkeley, James Martin and Ross White accept the British short film award for "An Irish Goodbye."
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Paul Rogers poses with his best editing award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya Taylor-Joy present the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer award.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Presenters Lily James and Shazad Latif talk backstage.
Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty Images
Troy Kotsur presents the supporting actress award while wearing hot dog fingers.
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan poses with his best supporting actor award.
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Geri Horner sits backstage.
Carlo Paloni/BAFTA/Getty Images
Dame Helen Mirren presents a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images
Richard E. Grant presents producers Melanie Miller and Odessa Rae with the documentary award for "Navalny."
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Host Richard E. Grant walks through the crowd.
Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis greet each other in the crowd.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose opens the show with a musical number.
Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales walk the red carpet.
Lia Toby/BAFTA/Getty Images
Florence Pugh arrives at the BAFTAs.
Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty Images
Austin Butler greets fans on the red carpet.
Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy poses on the red carpet.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan arrives on the red carpet.
Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images
In pictures: The 2023 BAFTAs
CNN  — 

Austin Butler continued his awards season success by scooping up the BAFTA Film Award for best actor during Sunday’s ceremony.

Butler won the award for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis.”

Elvis twang still intact, Butler thanked the Presley family for their “love and for sharing with me who Elvis truly was.”

“I hope I made you proud,” he said. “This means the world to me.”

The actor did not mention any specific family members by name on stage, but speaking to press after the show Butler said “it’s been a really tragic time.”

“Grief is a long process. My heart and my love is with them always,” he said. “I feel honored to be welcomed into the family. It’s a bittersweet time.”

His comments come as the battle over the estate of the late Lisa Marie Presley continues between Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough, who is the sole executor of the estate.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died in January, just days after accompanying Butler to the Golden Globe Awards.

The BAFTA win for Butler’s portrayal of “the king of rock ‘n’ roll” added to the actor’s award season momentum. Butler is nominated for a best actor Oscar for “Elvis,” and won a best actor Golden Globe for the performance in January. He is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Despite BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar’s 2020 statement vowing diversity within the organization, the top four main performance category awards went to White performers on Sunday. “The Banshees Of Inisherin” actors Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan took home BAFTA awards in the supporting performance categories, and Cate Blanchett won a best actress statuette for her role in “Tár.”

This was Butler’s first BAFTA nomination and win. See the full list of winners here.

CNN’s Thomas Page contributed to this report.

