New York CNN  — 

This Monday, February 20, marks President’s Day. The federal holiday falls on the third Monday of February, commemorating America’s 45 commanders in chief (Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, so is considered the 22nd and 24th US President.)

Officially, the holiday is known as Washington’s Birthday, as it usually falls around George Washington’s February 22 date of birth.

Though most retail stores will be open, many corporate offices and government agencies will not be operating Monday.

Here’s what’s open and closed on President’s Day 2023.

Banks

President’s Day is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, so most banks will be closed. Notably, TD Bank will be open on Monday, and online banking and ATM machines at other banks will be of service.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed.

Mailing

USPS will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. However, UPS (UPS), FedEx (FDX) Ground and FedEx (FDX) Home Delivery will be operating as usual.

Government agencies

Nonessential government offices at the federal, state, county and city levels will be closed Monday – think the DMV, libraries,courthouses and city hall. Federal and state courts will also be closed.

Retail

Most stores and restaurants will be open Monday, but double check with local businesses. Big Box stors such as Walmart, Target, Costco will be open, as will most supermarkets.