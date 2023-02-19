A flag reading "swimming ban" on the beach of la Baie-des-Citrons, in Noumea, in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia on April 29, 2021.
Theo Rouby /AFP/Getty Images/File
An Australian tourist has died after being attacked by a shark in waters off New Caledonia in the South Pacific, according to public broadcaster New Caledonia 1 TV.

The 59-year-old man was swimming near a pontoon at Château-Royal beach in the capital Nouméa when a shark attacked him around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, New Caledonia 1 reported.

Two people rescued the man on a jet-ski and CPR was performed, but he didn’t survive his injuries, according to the broadcaster.

In response, authorities closed beaches in Nouméa, a popular destination for international tourists in the French overseas territory.

“Swimming and nautical activities are closed in a 300-meter coastal band until further notice,” Nouméa City Council said in a statement.

A shark culling was also activated following the attack, New Caledonia 1 added.