United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
18 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, attends the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey father daughter reunion 2
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08 Defense Industry Ukraine
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
phone call
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab india independent media
Modi government's BBC raid raises question about India's press freedom
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey quake aftermath gupta drone 0216
See drone footage of what Turkey region looks like 10 days after quake
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Armored Train SCREENGRAB
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut missile vpx
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Ukrainian forces released a video of a powerful explosion they said resulted from an attack that destroyed a Russian multiple rocket launcher that fired thermobaric weapons near the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman Van Dyk
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
15:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ADIYAMAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 14: 18-year-old teenager, Muhammed Cafer Cetin is rescued by search and rescue teams from under rubble of a collapsed building 198 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Adiyaman, on February 14, 2023. On Feb. 06, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rescuers still locating survivors trapped for over 200 hours
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Belarus Pleitgen Screengrab
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey earthquake olive grove orig
Deadly earthquake leaves deep chasm in middle of olive grove
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanjay turkey hospital vpx
CNN reports from largest trauma hospital in the Turkish quake zone
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15 2023. Sturgeon has resigned as first minister of Scotland following months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents. Sturgeon led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)
Nicola Sturgeon says she will resign as Scottish first minister
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The US has recently begun seeing “disturbing” trendlines in China’s support for Russia’s military and there are signs that Beijing wants to “creep up to the line” of providing lethal military aid to Russia without getting caught, US officials familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

The officials would not describe in detail what intelligence the US has seen suggesting a recent shift in China’s posture, but said US officials have been concerned enough that they have shared the intelligence with allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference over the last several days.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue when he met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday on the sidelines of the conference, officials said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also alluded to China’s support for Russia during a speech in Munich.

Antony Blinken and Wang Yi
Antony Blinken and Wang Yi

Blinken meets with Chinese counterpart in Munich

“We are also troubled that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the war began,” Harris said Saturday. “Looking ahead, any steps by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression, continue the killing, and further undermine a rules-based order.”

Officials said the US is seeing China publicly trying to present itself as a proponent of peace –Wang Yi said at Munich on Saturday that Beijing would be introducing a “peace plan” for Ukraine and Russia – and maintain relationships with Europe, while at the same time quietly aiding Russia’s war effort and considering the provision of lethal aid.

On Saturday at the conference, Wang Yi said, “This warfare cannot continue to rage on. We need to think about what efforts we can make to bring this warfare to an end.”

CNN asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday whether she believed, after hearing Wang’s speech, that China is listening to Europe’s message to not support Russia. “The opposite,” she said, has been seen so far.

“We’ve seen that China and Russia signed an unlimited partnership, and I think we need more proof and more action to see that China is not supporting Russia,” she told CNN. “So far, we see the opposite. And therefore, there is an open question on the table.”

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2023 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2023 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
Michael Probst/AP

US declares Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

As CNN has reported, the Biden administration last month raised concerns with China about evidence it has suggesting that Chinese companies have sold non-lethal equipment to Russia for use in Ukraine, in an effort to ascertain how much Beijing knows about the transactions, according to two US officials.

That equipment has included items like flak jackets and helmets, multiple sources familiar with US and European intelligence told CNN. But China has stopped short of the more robust military assistance, like lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, that Russia has requested because it has not wanted to be seen as a pariah on the world stage, officials said.

But there are signs now that Beijing could now be considering it, the officials said, and Biden administration officials are warning publicly and privately that the US is monitoring closely for any violations of western sanctions prohibiting military support for Russia.

China and Russia publicly declared a “friendship without limits” just before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, and Wang Yi is set to visit Russia this month, CNN has reported.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Nic Robertson contributed to this report.