Let me just cut to the chase and say I got to talk to Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Yes, I know I have one of the best jobs in the universe. I chatted with Sarah Michelle Gellar at the recent SCAD TVfest in Atlanta and also moderated a panel with some of the stars of “Grown-ish.”

Gellar is back with a new show, “Wolf Pack,” and that leads us into this week’s newsletter.

Something to sip on…

Sarah Michelle Gellar in a scene from "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+. Paramount+

The Savannah College of Art and Design honored Sara Michelle Geller with its Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest — and rightfully so.

She’s had so many great roles from “Cruel Intentions” to “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and, of course, the aforementioned “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” And she’s now returning to television with the Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack,” in which she both stars and serves as an executive producer.

It centers on a pair of teens whose lives change when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural creature.

I asked her what it is about paranormal high school shows that viewers love so much.

“We all find ourselves in them,” Gellar said. “We don’t have a lot of shared experiences as people, but we all know what it’s like as a teenager and that growing period and it is horrifying… Using (the) supernatural to exemplify that situation, it hits a heart string for everybody.”

She hasn’t been a regular on a non-animated TV series since her 2014 turn in the CBS show “The Crazy Ones” (though she’s voiced roles in both “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Robot Chicken” since then). Gellar told me that being back on screens “feels great.”

“I guess I feel like I was never that gone because there’s always something that’s running, that’s airing, that’s whatever,” she said. “But the welcome has been incredibly overwhelming.”

I’m glad she’s feeling the love, because she deserves it.

One thing to talk about…

Rajiv Surendra is a self-taught calligrapher, among other talents. David Cooper/Toronto Star/Getty Images/File

An obsession of mine lately has been people who feel like they’re from another era, and actor Rajiv Surendra fits the bill.

Many will remember him as Kevin G in the 2004 cult classic “Mean Girls,” but these days we also know him as the ultimate renaissance man, teaching us everything from how to be a good host to how to bind a book on his YouTube channel.

Seriously, is there anything he can’t do? He paints, he cleans, he even does calligraphy. I first discovered his many talents when I fell down a rabbit hole with his videos on HGTV’s Handmade YouTube channel. (HGTV is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Not only is Surendra a master of many talents in these videos, but he also offers them up with a quaint old-fashioned flair that lets me forget, even for a moment, what a mess the 21st century has been. That’s a welcome escape.

You should listen to…

Rebecca Black performs at VidCon on June 23, 2022 in Anaheim, California. David Livingston/Getty Images/File

It may not be Friday, but we can still talk about Rebecca Black.

She was a teen in 2011 when she went über-viral with her earworm ode to the nearly-weekend. Now 25, Black wants to be taken seriously as an artist — and recently released her debut album, “Let Her Burn.”

“This album is just as good as everything else that’s out there right now. This album can compete,” she told NPR. “And I as a performer can compete with all the other pop stars that are in this realm. That was really important for me.”

“Let Her Burn” is out now.

Pink performs during the American Music Awards on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

P!nk is one of the best live performers I have ever seen (shout out to my friend Jen Martin for treating me to her concert in pre-pandemic times.)

Her latest project is the album “Trustfall.” It contains collaborations with The Lumineers and First Aid Kid, and a tribute song to her late father, titled “When I Get There.”

A hallmark of P!nk’s work is her infusing her music with so much emotion, and this track is no exception. As someone who has also lost her dad, it definitely moved me.

“Trustfall” is also out now.

Cannot wait to watch…

Cara Delevingne in a scene from "Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne" on Hulu. Christina Belle/ HULU

“Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne”

Cara Delevingne would like to speak with you about orgasms.

Well, that and plenty more; in the series “Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne,” the actress and LGBTQ+ activist explores a variety of topics to do with sex, gender and sexuality.

I feel like that pretty much says it all, so I’ll stop right there.

“Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne” is streaming now on Hulu.

From left: Justice Smith and Julianne Moore in a scene from "Sharper" on Apple TV+. Apple

“Sharper”

And here’s another project that sells itself. You have to love a film that is described as follows: “A neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City’s bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.”

The star-studded cast includes Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and John Lithgow and dare I say it looks…sharp!

“Sharper” is in select cinemas and streaming now on Apple TV+.