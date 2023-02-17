CNN —

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is bringing us a new villain.

Wick, an assassin played by Keanu Reeves, will take on Bill Skarsgård’s The Marquis de Gramont, a new trailer for the movie shows.

The upcoming film picks up after the ending of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” with Wick taking on a dozen crime lords, including Skarsgård. The film was set for a 2022 release, but was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest movie is the longest Wick yet, totaling nearly three hours from start to finish.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Final Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

“John Wick: Chapter 4” also stars Laurence Fishburne. The film will debut in theaters on March 24.