Popular Netflix star says he’s had enough of intimacy scenes, footage of this historic ship wreck released, a dog escaped and traveled more than 10 miles to a surprise destination. These are the must-see videos of the week.

Netflix star has had enough

Hear why Penn Badgley wants to stop doing sex scenes
The star of the hit Netflix series “You” told the hosts of “Podcrushed” that he’s had enough of intimacy scenes. And there’s a significant reason why.

Historic ship wreck footage released

Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
The ship sank in 1912, followed by a years-long search for the remnants. It wasn’t until 1986 that a team from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution captured the first video of the wreck.

Dog’s 10 mile journey leads to surprise

Dog runs away, makes 10-mile journey to surprise destination
Newly adopted dog Bailey escaped while her new owner was trying a collar on her and was on the run for three days, traveling more than 10 miles to a surprise destination.

An end to M&M saga

M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end of the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
M&M’s Super Bowl commercials officially brought back the brand’s “spokescandies.” The saga began after a year of outrage from conservative pundits over tweaks to the iconic characters.

One lucky dog

See puppy get lucky after leaping from a moving car
Watch a dog leap out of a car window onto a Los Angeles freeway. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the miracle pup.