The week in 32 photos
Michigan State University students gather at The Rock, a popular campus landmark, as they pay their respects to the victims of the campus shooting that took place on Monday, February 13.
Jake May/AP

Published 7:10 PM EST, Thu February 16, 2023

Three Michigan State University students were killed and five were critically injured after a shooting at two campus locations on Monday, February 13.

The gunman, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, fatally shot himself as police closed in on him. His motive remains a mystery, said authorities, who are still investigating.

The MSU tragedy was the 67th mass shooting this year in the United States, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall at California's Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, February 15. The light from the annual phenomenon makes it look as though lava is flowing over the cliff instead of water.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
People bury earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Friday, February 10. Tens of thousands of people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.
Emrah Gurel/AP
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley appears in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday, February 15, a day after announcing that she would be running for president in 2024. Haley served in Donald Trump's administration as US ambassador to the United Nations.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/AP
Svitlana is joined by her son Kyrylo at her husband's funeral in the Ukrainian village of Tarasivka on Wednesday, February 15. Serhii Havryliuk, 48, died in April while defending the Azovstal steel plant against the Russians. He was finally being buried after DNA tests confirmed his identity.
Svitlana is joined by her son Kyrylo at her husband's funeral in the Ukrainian village of Tarasivka on Wednesday, February 15. Serhii Havryliuk, 48, died in April while defending the Azovstal steel plant against the Russians. He was finally being buried after DNA tests confirmed his identity.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Singer Sam Smith walks the red carpet in an inflatable latex jumpsuit before the Brit Awards in London on Saturday, February 11.
Ian West/Press Association/AP
The sun rises near New York's Empire State Building on Tuesday, February 14.
The sun rises near New York's Empire State Building on Tuesday, February 14.
Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
Slovakia's Martin Hyska, left, falls next to France's Alban Elezi Cannaferina as they competed in a parallel event at the Alpine Skiing World Championships on Tuesday, February 14.
Slovakia's Martin Hyska, left, falls next to France's Alban Elezi Cannaferina as they competed in a parallel event at the Alpine Skiing World Championships on Tuesday, February 14.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 12. She opened the show by hanging high above the field on a platform.
Matt Slocum/AP
US President Joe Biden speaks at a gathering of the National Association of Counties on Tuesday, February 14. During the event, which took place a day after the mass shooting at Michigan State University, Biden called on lawmakers to take steps to address gun violence.
Susan Walsh/AP
Seher, 15, is carried to an ambulance on Tuesday, February 14, after spending more than eight days under earthquake rubble in Hatay, Turkey. While the death toll has climbed over the past week, there have been many rescues made from fallen buildings. Teams have been working around the clock to save as many people as they can.
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
A model sits backstage after having makeup applied for a fashion show in New York on Monday, February 13.
A model sits backstage after having makeup applied for a fashion show in New York on Monday, February 13.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a two-point conversion to tie the score in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. Hurts finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Abbie Parr/AP
Fire damage is seen in Santa Juana, Chile, on Thursday, February 9. Forest fires have been widespread this month in south-central Chile.
Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
Someone takes a photo of a new Banksy mural in Margate, England, on Tuesday, February 14. The artwork, "Valentine's day mascara," shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye apparently pushing a man into an abandoned chest freezer. The appliance was later removed on the grounds of safety and temporarily replaced with a trash can. The subject of the mural and its timing appear to highlight the issue of violence against women.
William Edwards/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, embraces his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. This was the first Super Bowl in history where two brothers played on opposite teams.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
The sun illuminates a window speckled with ice at the top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington on Thursday, February 9. At just over 6,000 feet, the Mount Washington Observatory is situated in the perfect location for extreme winds and brutal cold.
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Norwegian ski jumper Marius Lindvik competes on the large hill during a World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday, February 11.
Norwegian ski jumper Marius Lindvik competes on the large hill during a World Cup event in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday, February 11.
Al Bello/Getty Images
A couple of young Kansas City Chiefs fans have fun while waiting for the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 15.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
People wait near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, hoping for news of their missing relatives on Tuesday, February 14.
People wait near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, hoping for news of their missing relatives on Tuesday, February 14.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet slams the ball over Detroit's James Wiseman during an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 15.
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet slams the ball over Detroit's James Wiseman during an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 15.
Charles Krupa/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman in Kramatorsk walks with flowers and a balloon he bought for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14.
A Ukrainian serviceman in Kramatorsk walks with flowers and a balloon he bought for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Starlings fly near the Saint-Pierre Bridge in Toulouse, France, at sunset on Saturday, February 11.
Starlings fly near the Saint-Pierre Bridge in Toulouse, France, at sunset on Saturday, February 11.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
A medical worker cares for Arslan, a 3-year-old boy, at a hospital in Sarmada, Syria, on Monday, February 13. Arslan was the only person in his immediate family to survive the massive earthquake earlier this month.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
Canadian figure skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps take part in the exhibition gala at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Sunday, February 12.
Canadian figure skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps take part in the exhibition gala at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Sunday, February 12.
Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images
People in Parkland, Florida, attend a spiritual service Tuesday, February 15, for the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people were killed in the shooting, which took place on Valentine's Day in 2018.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
Whistling ducks move through the Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 12.
Whistling ducks move through the Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 12.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
A pass soars over the head of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding on the play, allowing the Chiefs to run the clock and kick a game-winning field goal with just seconds remaining.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Netball players from the Saracens Mavericks and the Severn Stars compete in the Superleague season opener in Nottingham, England, on Saturday, February 11.
Netball players from the Saracens Mavericks and the Severn Stars compete in the Superleague season opener in Nottingham, England, on Saturday, February 11.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images for England Netball
Wayne Jones, the son of mass shooting victim Celestine Chaney, pauses to collect himself Wednesday, February 15, as he makes a statement to the court during the sentencing hearing of Payton Gendron in Buffalo, New York. Gendron was sentenced to life in prison for killing Chaney and nine other people last year at a grocery store in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/Pool/AP
People sit by a bonfire, waiting for news of their relatives near the rubble of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey, on Tuesday, February 14.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images