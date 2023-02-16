Michigan State University students gather at The Rock, a popular campus landmark, as they pay their respects to the victims of the campus shooting that took place on Monday, February 13.

Three Michigan State University students were killed and five were critically injured after a shooting at two campus locations on Monday, February 13.

The gunman, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, fatally shot himself as police closed in on him. His motive remains a mystery, said authorities, who are still investigating.

The MSU tragedy was the 67th mass shooting this year in the United States, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

