‘I’m here to get that W’: Tiger Woods playing to win at first tournament in seven months

Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/14/sport/masters-2019-augusta-final-round-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first since 2008.</a>
David J. Phillip/AP
Woods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.
CBS Archive/Getty Images
Woods, 6, sizes up a putt in Los Alamitos, California, in 1982. His real name is Eldrick, but his father nicknamed him "Tiger" after a South Vietnamese soldier he fought alongside with during the Vietnam War.
Jack D. Miller/The Orange County Register/AP
Woods and his father, Earl, celebrate after a 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He won the event in 1992 and 1993 as well.
Rick Dole/Getty Images
Woods, 16, tees off at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. That was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, albeit as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.
Bob Galbraith/AP
Woods played for the United States during the World Amateur Team Cup, which took place in France in 1994.
Getty Images/Getty Images
Woods hits a tee shot during the 1995 Walker Cup, an international team event.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Woods talks to the media after winning his third-straight US Amateur in 1996. Throughout his life, Woods has worn red on the final day of a big tournament.
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Woods played two years of college golf at Stanford University. He won the NCAA individual golf title in 1996.
Patrick Murphy-Racey/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods turned professional in August 1996, and it didn't take long for him to win his first tournament. Six weeks after he announced he was going pro — with a famous "Hello, world" ad campaign for Nike — Woods won the Las Vegas Invitational. That earned him this big check, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in the following year's Masters tournament.
Lennox McLendon/AP
Woods made history at the 1997 Masters, blowing away the field by 12 strokes to win his first major. At the time, it was also a record-low Masters score of 18 under par.
Stephen Munday/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Woods hugs his father, Earl, after winning the 1997 Masters. Earl, a former Green Beret, was widely credited with developing his son's prodigious talent and pushing him to be the ultimate competitor.
Dave Martin/AP
Woods arrives at an airport in Hamburg, Germany, in May 2000.
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
Woods plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the 2000 US Open in Pebble Beach, California. Woods won the tournament by 15 shots, a record for any major. It was Woods' third major title by this point; he had also won the 1999 PGA Championship.
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
A month after the US Open, Woods won the 2000 British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. That gave him the career Grand Slam — a win in each of the four different majors — at the age of 24.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods chips out of the rough at the 2000 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout his career, Woods has always had the largest galleries, with thousands of people flocking from hole to hole to watch him play. He's also been credited with bringing in millions of new fans to the sport.
Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods reacts as he sinks a putt during a playoff at the 2000 PGA Championship. Woods defeated Bob May in the playoff to win his third straight major.
David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images
Fans watch Woods tee off on the 18th hole at the 2001 Masters. Woods went on to win the event and complete what's now called the Tiger Slam — four consecutive major titles.
Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Woods chats with golf legend Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial tournament in June 2001. The two are widely considered to be the two greatest golfers in history, and only Nicklaus has won more major titles than Woods.
Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images
Woods arrives in a military vehicle before a golf exhibition in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2004. Woods spent the week training with Army troops before hosting a junior golf clinic for his Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods' father, Earl, was stationed at the base in the 1960s.
Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images
Woods and Phil Mickelson line up their putts during the final round of the Ford Championship in March 2005. For much of Woods' career, Mickelson was considered his biggest rival.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Woods celebrates with his caddie, Steve Williams, after his famous chip-in at the 2005 Masters. Woods went on to win his fourth green jacket.
Harry How/Getty Images
Woods hugs Williams after winning the British Open in Hoylake, England in 2006. It was Woods' first major win since the death of his father just a couple of months earlier.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Woods stands with his mother, Kultida, and his daughter, Sam, as a statue of him and his father is unveiled at the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, California, in January 2008.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Woods had a fractured tibia and a torn ligament in his knee, but he gutted out a playoff win over Rocco Mediate at the 2008 US Open. It was his third US Open win and his 14th major title.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports
President Barack Obama hosted Woods in the White House Oval Office in April 2009.
Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Woods hits a shot during a PGA Championship practice round in August 2009.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Woods holds his daughter, Sam, as he and his wife, Elin, attend a Stanford football game in November 2009. Woods married Elin, a model, in 2004. The couple also have a son, Charlie.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Woods approaches a lectern before giving a televised statement in February 2010. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2010/US/02/19/tiger.woods/index.html" target="_blank">Woods apologized for being unfaithful to his wife</a> and letting down both fans and family. "I had affairs, I cheated," he said. "What I did was not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame." It was his first public appearance since being hospitalized a couple months earlier following a car crash outside his home. Woods said he was in therapy for "issues," which he did not explain. He and his wife divorced in August 2010.
Eric Gay/Pool/Getty Images
Woods plays virtual golf with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon in 2011.
Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Woods jokes with golf great Arnold Palmer after winning the Bay Hill Invitational in March 2013 and regaining his spot as the world's top-ranked golfer.
David Cannon/Getty Images
Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting a shot at The Barclays in August 2013. A few months later, he would undergo back surgery for a pinched nerve.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
From left, Woods, Jason Dufner and Mickelson hang out at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, where the Presidents Cup was taking place in Dublin, Ohio, in October 2013.
Chris Condon/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Woods kisses his then-girlfriend, skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn, at an event in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in 2015. The two dated for a couple of years.
Marco Trovati/AP
In 2017, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/us/tiger-woods-arrested-dui/" target="_blank">Woods was arrested</a> on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods, who was rehabbing from another back surgery, said in a statement that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and that alcohol was not involved. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and went on probation.
Lannis Waters/Pool/Getty Images
Woods is trailed by jubilant fans during the final round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta in 2018. It was <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2018/09/23/golf/tiger-woods-tour-championship-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.</a>
John Amis/AP
President Donald Trump presents Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in May 2019. It was just a month after Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/06/politics/tiger-woods-medal-of-freedom-trump/index.html" target="_blank">Trump hailed Woods</a> as a "global symbol of American excellence" and congratulated him on his "amazing comeback."
The Asahi Shimbu via Getty Images
Woods captained the US team to a Presidents Cup win in December 2019.
Warren Little/Getty Images
Woods putts during the second round of the Masters in November 2020.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Woods and his son, Charlie, warm up before the final round of the PNC Championship in December 2020. Videos of Charlie's impressive swing, a swing that looks much like his father's, <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/twitter-freaking-out-about-charlie-woods" target="_blank" target="_blank">went viral on social media.</a>
Ben Jared/PGA Tour/Getty Images
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of Woods' rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in February 2021. Woods <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/07/us/tiger-woods-update-crash-cause/index.html" target="_blank">suffered serious leg injuries</a> in the one-car accident and had to be pulled from his vehicle by emergency responders.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Woods plays a shot at the PNC Championship as his son, Charlie, watches in December 2021. It was Tiger's first time competing since the car crash, and he used a golf cart to get around the course. He and Charlie <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/18/sport/tiger-woods-pnc-championship/index.html" target="_blank">finished in second place.</a> "I'm a long way away from playing tournament golf," Tiger said. "This is hit, hop in a cart."
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Woods attends the trophy ceremony for the Genesis Invitational, which he hosted in Pacific Palisades, California, in February 2022. A year after his crash, he said he still hoped for a return to the PGA Tour but <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/17/golf/tiger-woods-injury-recovery-pga-tour-masters-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">said he was "frustrated" with the timeline of his recovery.</a> He spoke of his intention to return to competitive golf while conceding he won't be able to play a full tour schedule.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Woods and his mother, Kultida, pose for photos during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/10/golf/tiger-woods-golf-hall-of-fame-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame</a> in March 2022. "I had unbelievable parents, mentors, friends who supported me in the darkest of times and celebrated the highest of times," he said in his acceptance speech. "All of you allowed me to get here, and I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart."
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Woods hits a tee shot at the Masters as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/07/golf/tiger-woods-masters-tee-off-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">he made his return to competitive golf</a> in April 2022. He finished his first round with a 1-under-par 71.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
CNN  — 

In February 1992, a sprightly 16-year-old golf prodigy by the name of Tiger Woods made his first PGA Tour start at the Riviera Country Club in California.

Today – 31 years, 15 major triumphs and 82 PGA Tour wins later – a very different Woods, one pained by injury, will play at the same venue for the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts where proceeds go to his TGR Foundation.

Yet in terms of his mentality, it will be the same Woods at the tee come showtime.

“If I’m playing in the event, I’m going to try and beat you,” Woods told reporters Tuesday.

“So I don’t understand that making the cut’s a great thing. If I entered the event, it’s always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it’s probably sooner rather than later, but wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that’s not in my DNA.”

Woods in action at Riviera Country Club in 1992.
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

After suffering serious leg injuries in a car accident in February 2021, the story of the 47-year-old’s recent career has been of one decimated by injury and a grueling recovery process.

Woods’ participation in California this week will mark his first official tournament start since The Open Championship in July last year and only his first non-major PGA Tour event since the ZOZO Championship in October 2020.

There were a couple of cameos in December – a father-son outing at the PNC Championship and a friendly battle at TNT’s The Match – but even in those, he looked to be visibly struggling with movement at various points.

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States celebrate on the fourth hole as Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland look on during The Match 7 at Pelican Golf Club on December 10, 2022 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match)
David Cannon/ Getty Images for The Match

Jordan Spieth on the joy of trash-talking Tiger Woods

His position on playing a limited schedule, picking and choosing a select number of tournaments, remains the same, with Woods earmarking The Masters at Augusta as a potential target. While he revealed his leg has improved, Woods admitted struggles with his ankle mean prolonged spells of walking remain challenging.

“I can still hit shots, but it’s the walking endurance that’s hard,” he said.

“That’s something that we’ve had to work on, walking distances on the beach, just basically stress it out but also be able to recover by the next day and see how it is inflammation-wise and then keep practicing.

“I may have overdone it a couple times here or there, but here I am.”

Woods putts at the Pro-Am event ahead of the tournament.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Record in sight

Woods arrives in California on the precipice of greatness. His victory at the 2019 ZOZO Championship tied legendary compatriot Sam Snead for the all-time record of 82 PGA Tour wins, meaning that one more triumph would see Woods become the outright leader.

Snead’s feat was a benchmark that once seemed insurmountable until a prodigious talent emerged at the turn of the century. Sound familiar? Earlier this month, LeBron James sunk his 38,388th career point to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“What he [James] accomplished is absolutely incredible – just the durability, the consistency and the longevity,” Woods said.

“I grew up watching Kareem here … that record we never thought it would be surpassed. What LeBron is doing – but also the amount of minutes he’s playing – no one’s ever done that at that age, to be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long.

“As far as our equivalent to that, I don’t know, maybe you look at maybe me and Sam [Snead] at 82? It takes a career to get to those numbers. That’s how I think probably best how you look at it.”

Woods is one win away from surpassing Snead's record.
David Cannon/Getty Images

Woods is slated to tee off at 3:04 p.m. ET as part of a star-studded grouping, playing alongside four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and two-time major champion Justin Thomas.

McIlroy will be vying to instantly reclaim the world No. 1 spot, lost to Scottie Scheffler on Sunday after the American defended his crown at the Phoenix Open. Victory clinched a fifth PGA Tour title for Scheffler, who is excited to go again with the added bonus of Woods on the fairways.

“Tiger means so much to us as players out here on Tour and he’s done so much for us out here that it’s fun for us to be able to see him still continue to do what he loves,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“It was pretty scary a few years ago when he got in that accident and we didn’t know if he was going to be able to do this again, and so just to have him out here on the grounds and to see him around doing what he loves to do is a lot of fun for us.”

A new look PGA Tour

A $3.6 million winner’s reward will be up for grabs, though defending champion Joaquin Niemann will not be in California to defend his title. The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour’s “designated events,” offering a boosted prize purse of $20 million to rival the offerings of the LIV Golf Tour, of which Niemann is a part of.

On Tuesday, Woods said that while there were “mixed emotions” among players on the Tour’s new format, he was optimistic about its development.

“From a marketing side of it and from the Tour side of it and the future of our sport, it’s been very positive,” Woods said.

“We need to keep going with it and need to stay aligned and keep progressing and making it better. We need to produce the best product we possibly can to sell to all the viewerships.

“It’s about us creating the best products so we have more eyes on it, more stars, people want to come out and either watch the game of golf, participate, either on social media or the different streaming platforms,” he added.

Woods in action at the 2020 Genesis Invitational.
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Speaking Wednesday, McIlroy said the feedback he had received about the designated events echoed what Woods had heard.

“It’s the top half of the membership being really happy that they’re in them and… but then the guys maybe on the outside looking in being worried about if they’re always going to be on the outside looking in,” McIroy told reporters.

“I think that the big thing has been, ‘Is this going to be like a closed shop for the same guys every single week?’ And it’s not. This tour was built on meritocracy. This tour was built on if you shoot the scores, you can move up the levels and play the biggest events. That’s not going to be taken away.

“It’s just about making it more competitive. Ultimately, I think that’s a good thing. Like I’m not saying that we’re going to have field sizes of 50, it’s going to be closer to what you’ve seen in the past. We’re not trying to limit opportunities out here, but we also want to make sure that when people get opportunities, it’s the most competitive, most competitive tournaments and the most competitive product that we can put out there.”

