February 17, 2023

Today on CNN 10, it’s all eyes on Ohio where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and crashed. Weeks later residents were encouraged to come home, but the question is does that mean it’s safe? We’re looking into the answers. And we’re also breaking down the difference between a cyclone, hurricane, and typhoon after a cyclone hit the country of New Zealand. Before we go, we’ll also get the story on an owl who moved into Central Park!

Programming Note: There will be no CNN 10 episode produced for Monday, February 20th due to the Presidents Day holiday.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. In what war did an all-black Women`s Army Corps, who was recently awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, sort millions of pieces of mail in unheated warehouses?

2. Featured in Monday’s episode, what American city is using a barge to capture floating trash in waterways before it reaches the ocean?

3. What breed of dog is celebrated at the annual “Goldens in Golden” event in Golden, Colorado?

4. What utility for launching rockets was being considered for a remote region in Georgia but faced backlash from residents?

5. Featured twice this week, what species of animal took residence in a Georgia college library and also made a new home in Central Park?

6. Who is the famous artist that painted “Girl with the Pearl Earring” and has a retrospective of his work available now in Amsterdam?

7. What magnitude was the deadly earthquake that recently hit Turkey and parts of Syria?

8. What is the name of the NASA instrument that was recently launched by SpaceX with the goal of studying dust on Earth?

9. In what state did a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derail?

10. What major weather phenomenon occurred this week in New Zealand. Hint: the same weather phenomenon goes by different names.

