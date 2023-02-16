Tesla Model 3 Thumb 2
New York CNN  — 

Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its so-called “Full Self Driving” driver assist feature due to risks it can pose at intersections, even if the driver is paying attention and ready to take over control of the car.

“The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution,” the recall notice said.

Tesla will attempt to fix the the FSD feature, which costs $15,000, through an over-the-air software update, the notice added.

The notice said that the problems are present with all cars with the current version of the FSD software, which is available on all four Tesla models, the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y.

It also said Tesla has identified 18 incidents received between May 8, 2019, and September 12, 2022, that may be related to the conditions described above. It said Tesla is not aware of any injuries or deaths caused in those incidents.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly predicted that the company would soon build a truly self-driving car, but has also repeatedly pushed back his own self-imposed deadlines. Tesla owners have filed a class-action lawsuit over the predictions and missed deadlines, which is still pending.

“Mere failure to realize a long-term, aspirational goal is not fraud,” Tesla’s lawyers wrote in a November 28 court filing, asking that the suit be dismissed.

Tesla, which has disbanded its public relations staff and has not responded to press inquiries for several years, could not be reached for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.