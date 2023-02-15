CNN —

A two-day severe weather threat across the South begins Wednesday with more than 20 million people under the threat of possible strong tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

The storms will stretch from eastern Texas to western Kentucky.

Parts of eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee face the greatest threat of severe weather Wednesday, a Level 3 of 5. Late Wednesday into Thursday the area, including the cities of Memphis and Greenville, Mississippi, has the greatest potential for tornadoes, some possibly EF-2 or stronger, which can pack winds up to 135 mph.

Additionally, widely scattered severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the evening, where a Level 2 of 5 severe storm threat is present. Large hail, greater than 2 inches in diameter, is possible, in addition to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.