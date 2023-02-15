Alonzo Bagley, left, in a picture provided by his family's attorneys.
The family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the officer.

The lawsuit filed Saturday in the Western District of Louisiana alleges the officer violated Alonzo Bagley’s Fourth Amendment rights.

Bagley, 43, was shot and killed earlier this month after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex, Louisiana State Police said in a statement. When two officers arrived around 10:50 p.m. on February 3, Bagley jumped down from an apartment balcony and fled, said the statement from state police, which is the agency investigating the shooting.

After a short foot pursuit, an officer “located Mr. Bagley as he rounded a building corner and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest,” state police said. Bagley later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis provides an update during a news conference Monday on the investigation into the shooting death of Alonzo Bagley by a Shreveport Police Department officer.
Detectives did not find any weapons on or near Bagley when they processed the scene, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said.

The “use of lethal force against an unarmed man who posed no threat is objectively unreasonable, excessive and wholly without justification,” the lawsuit alleges.

The family is seeking more than $10 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

The officer who shot Bagley was identified by state police as Alexander Tyler.

Tyler is currently on paid administrative leave pending results of the state police investigation, the Shreveport Police Department told CNN. The officer has been with the department since May 2021, Chief Wayne Smith said.

The investigation into Bagley’s shooting death comes as police use of force against people of color, particularly Black Americans, is under intense scrutiny nationwide, including the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers conducting what police said was a traffic stop.

In Louisiana, four state troopers and another law enforcement officer were indicted on charges last year stemming from the in-custody killing of 49-year-old Ronald Greene, a Black man violently beaten by officers during an arrest.

“I am asking for the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation,” Davis said following Bagley’s death. “Transparency in the investigation is a priority for our agency.”

Investigators are reviewing body-worn and dashboard camera videos and hope to release them to the public, Davis has said.

Atlanta Police Officers watch as protesters march during a rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 28, 2023. - The city of Memphis on January 27, 2023, released a graphic video, depicting the fatal police assault of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Five Memphis officers, also all Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Nichols, who died in hospital on January 10 three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving. (Photo by CHENEY ORR / AFP) (Photo by CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images)
“The family hopes to view the video before (Bagley’s) funeral,” Ronald Haley, the family’s attorney, told CNN, noting the funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

State police declined Tuesday to say when the video would be released.

“Further information will be released in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office. We do not have a timeline at this time,” Nick Manale, a spokesperson for state police, told CNN via email.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office told CNN it has not received any investigative materials from investigators.

“Louisiana State police has the case under investigation,” Laura Fulco, the first assistant district attorney for Caddo Parish, said. “It is still under investigation.”

CNN’s Raja Razek and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.