CNN —

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister and the figurehead of the faltering Scottish independence movement, is set to resign, UK media reported Wednesday.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to hold a press conference in Edinburgh in the next hour. It is unclear if she will leave office immediately, or stay until a new SNP leader is appointed.

Sturgeon has been facing increasing tensions with the UK government in London over Scottish independence, as well as Westminster’s decision to block a Scottish law intended to allow trans people in Scotland to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis.

