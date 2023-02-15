No survivors reported after a military helicopter crash in Madison County, Alabama, according to the county sheriff's office.
There are no survivors after a military helicopter crash in Madison County, Alabama, according to Brent Patterson, a spokesperson with the Madison County sheriff’s office.

“A UH-60 Helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 near the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division in-conjunction with deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with securing the scene,” ALEA said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.