A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Economy 16 videos
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2022.
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Washington, DC CNN  — 

Home builder confidence jumped this month by the largest amount in almost 10 years, as falling mortgage rates pulled in more buyers.

That’s according to a February report from the National Association of Home Builders that looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for sales of new construction homes over the next six months.

All three metrics rose in February for the second straight month, showing the strongest reading since September and the largest monthly increase for builder sentiment since June 2013.

After taking a positive turn in January for the first time in a year, experts were looking for home building to pivot as construction prospects improve and inflation cooled. This is good news for home buyers who have been facing low inventory amid a decades-long national shortfall in building.

But builders continue to face headwinds with high construction costs and building material supply chain logjams, the report said.

Mortgage rates may have peaked, but there’s volatility on the horizon

New economic data — namely a stronger-than-expected jobs report for January and a Consumer Price Index report this week that showed inflation easing only slightly — has investors, economists and housing experts concerned about continued mortgage rate volatility.

Although the index remains below the breakeven level of 50, the increases between December and February are a positive sign for the market, said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.

“Even as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy conditions, forecasts indicate that the housing market has passed peak mortgage rates for this cycle,” he said.

“And while we expect ongoing volatility for mortgage rates and housing costs, the building market should be able to achieve stability in the coming months,” Dietz added, “followed by a rebound back to trend home construction levels later in 2023 and the beginning of 2024.”

While builders continue to offer a variety of incentives to attract buyers during this housing downturn, recent data indicates that the housing market is showing signs of stabilizing off a cyclical low, according to Dietz. For example, 31% of builders reduced home prices in February, down from 35% in December and 36% in November.

The average price drop in February was 6% — down from 8% in December, and tied with November’s reading. More than half of builders, or 57%, offered some kind of incentive in February, down from 62% in December and 59% in November.

But mortgage rates that are lower now than they were last fall are improving affordability for buyers.

The average mortgage rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate peaked last year at 7.08% in November, according to Freddie Mac. Although rates declined to about 6.1% at the start of February, the 10-year Treasury rate has moved up in recent weeks on inflation concerns, suggesting rates are likely to climb up again.

“With the largest monthly increase for builder sentiment since June 2013, the [report] indicates that incremental gains for housing affordability have the ability to price in buyers to the market,” said Alicia Huey, NAHB chairman. “The nation continues to face a sizeable housing shortage that can only be closed by building more affordable, attainable housing.”

However, she said, the most challenging part of the home building market remains construction of entry-level homes. Huey called on policymakers to “help by reducing the cost of developing lots and building homes via regulatory reform.”