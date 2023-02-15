Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 16, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re taking a look at what’s happening with the economy, specifically inflation. Everything from groceries to going to the movies seems more expensive than ever. We’re going to break down the numbers and discuss what’s expected in the future. We’ll also learn about a brand-new tool from NASA that studies the dust from space. And before we go, we’ll see a ship that was sunk on purpose in the Chesapeake Bay. We’ll have all that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10