nightcap thumb amazon clip 16x9
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
nightcap thumb amazon clip 16x9
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

Tuesday Morning, the discount home goods retailer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, its second bankruptcy in three years.

It’s the latest example of the retail apocalypse, which is starting to creep back.

Tuesday Morning’s previous bankruptcy came during the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic. The chain said Tuesday it must restructure its “exceedingly burdensome debt.” It has secured $51 million in financing to keep operations running.

The company, based in Dallas, Texas, has about 480 stores, down from around 700 three years ago. It plans to close unprofitable stores and cut costs.

Tuesday Morning joins a growing number of financially distressed retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year. Consumer spending has slowed down in the face of inflation, and interest rates have increased, making it costlier for companies to borrow.

Party City’ Serta Simmons, the mattress manufacturer; and Independent Pet Partners, a pet store retailer, have declared bankruptcy in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond narrowly avoided a bankruptcy filing by raising stock and announcing plans to close 400 stores. But its future is uncertain.

The retail sector’s struggles are a reversal of industry trends for much of the pandemic.

After an initial burst of bankruptcies, consumers dished out on clothing, furniture, electronics and other goods. Retail sales surged and consumers propped up struggling chains.

But holiday sales were sluggish and the industry is expected to have a weaker 2023. Around 2,800 stores will close this year, an 8% increase from last year, according to Coresight Research.

Rite Aid, Joann Fabric and other chains are also on bankruptcy watch, according to credit rating agencies. These companies have struggled for years and are most vulnerable to challenging economic conditions.