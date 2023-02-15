sbf madoff
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23 - Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

A federal judge released the names of two people who co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bond, which allowed him to be released on house arrest while he awaits trial on federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

In documents made public Wednesday afternoon, the court revealed that Larry Kramer, a former dean of Stanford’s law school, and Andreas Paepcke, a Stanford computer scientist, each signed on as guarantors.

Kramer and Paepcke signed bonds worth $500,000 and $200,000, respectively. Bankman-Fried’s parents, both Stanford law professors, are also guarantors, and used their Palo Alto, California, home to secure the bond.

In a statement to CNN, Kramer described Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried as close friends since the mid-1990s.

“During the past two years, while my family faced a harrowing battle with cancer, they have been the truest of friends … In turn, we have sought to support them as they face their own crisis,” Kramer told CNN.

He continued: “My actions are in my personal capacity, and I have no business dealings or interest in this matter other than to help our loyal and steadfast friends. Nor do I have any comment or position regarding the substance of the legal matter itself, which is what the trial will be for.”

Paepcke didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The release of the guarantors’ names came a day before Bankman-Fried was set to appear in New York federal court for a bond hearing.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered Bankman-Fried to appear in court after prosecutors said that the FTX founder used a virtual private network, or VPN, twice in the past month, even after the judge expressed concern about the use of encrypted messaging apps.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said in a letter to the judge that Bankman-Fried used the VPN to access an football games via an international subscription.

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves federal court in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2023.
Mike Segar/Reuters

Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried back to court after learning how he accessed the internet remotely

Prosecutors have described Bankman-Fried’s bail deal as one of the largest ever pre-trial bonds. But Bankman-Fried won’t have to pay it unless he violates the terms of his bail agreement or fails to show up to court.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the collapse of his crypto empire, including trading platform FTX and trading house Alameda Research.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that the bonds be placed on the public court docket after an appeals court failed to rule in time on an objection from Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyers, who sought to keep the names redacted, citing concerns for their privacy and safety.