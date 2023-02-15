An airplane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, September 3, 2018, during the Labor Day holiday, the traditional end of the summer vacation season. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Near-miss as FedEx plane landing almost hits Southwest flight taking off in Texas
01:57 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
An airplane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, September 3, 2018, during the Labor Day holiday, the traditional end of the summer vacation season. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Near-miss as FedEx plane landing almost hits Southwest flight taking off in Texas
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neel Kashkari CNN interview 0208 SCREENSHOT
Federal Reserve official says he's not forecasting a recession. Here's why
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Washington CNN  — 

The nation’s top aviation official is set to talk about the safety risks of “complacency” on Wednesday, and say the Federal Aviation Administration is juggling three competing systems of controlling US airspace.

Billy Nolen, the acting FAA administrator, is set to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday to address the software outage that halted flight departures nationwide last month, a near miss between an American Airlines plane and a Delta Air Lines plane on a JFK airport runway last month, another close call between a FedEx cargo plane and a Southwest plane in Austin, Texas, earlier this month, and other recent safety problems plaguing the aviation industry.

He said efforts to upgrade the NOTAM safety messaging system that failed in January will be mostly completed “by mid-2025,” an acceleration of work that he previewed in a letter last month.

Nolen also said the FAA is handling three overlapping methods of managing the nation’s airspace, including the long-standing air traffic control system, an upgraded system dubbed NextGen, and systems for handling drones, space launches, and future aircraft.

“For us to sustain, implement, and plan for all of these systems, we have a lot of work ahead,” Nolen said.

In a letter to Congress in early February, the FAA said it plans to dramatically accelerate replacing its outdated Notice To Air Missions (NOTAM) safety system, whose failure led to a nationwide air travel grounding in January. The software failure and ground stop led to thousands of delayed and canceled flights a month ago. The regulator also said it has taken steps to prevent a repeat of the meltdown in the interim.

A contractor working for the FAA unintentionally deleted files related to the key pilot safety system, the FAA said. NOTAM messages could include information about lights being out on a certain runway, or a tower near an airport not having the required safety lights working, or an air show taking place in the air space nearby.

The FAA has found no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent, and the agency says it has taken steps to make the system more resilient.

The near collisions have also raised concerns that the FAA’s safety systems may be insufficient.

A recent National Transportation Safety Board report said an American Airlines widebody Boeing 777 jet crossed an active runway without clearance from air traffic control, causing a narrowbody Delta 737 to abort its takeoff last month. The NTSB is also investigating the FedEx and Southwest incident involving two aircraft at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. That near collision happened after air traffic controllers cleared the FedEx Boeing 767 to land on Austin’s Runway 18 Left, according to the FAA.

Nolen on Tuesday said he has ordered a sweeping review of the agency, and asked in prepared testimony to the Senate Commerce committee for additional funding to meet the demands, including modernizing the legacy computer system that failed.

“We are experiencing the safest period in aviation history, but we cannot take this for granted,” Nolen wrote in a memo. “Recent events remind us that we must not become complacent.”

One focus of the safety review team will be determining “whether there are other incidents that resemble ones we have seen in recent weeks.” It will also look at ways to better integrate the FAA’s air traffic control arm into the agency’s broader safety efforts.