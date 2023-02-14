New York CNN —

A man who allegedly drove a U-Haul truck into pedestrians in New York City on Monday will face one charge of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a Tuesday news conference.

Weng Sor, a 62-year-old man from Las Vegas, allegedly was driving the U-Haul on Monday and hit people as he fled to evade a car stop, according to police.

A 44-year-old died as a result of his injuries, and eight others including a police officer were injured, according to Essig. One person is in critical but stable condition, and injuries for the others ranged from broken bones to cuts and bruises, Essig said.

CNN was not able to immediately identify an attorney for Sor. It’s unclear what formal charges Sor will face when he is arraigned in Kings County Criminal Court.

“He’s still in police custody so no arraignment any time soon,” an email response from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said. “Still sorting out charges.”

The incident began when police pulled over the rented truck at about 10:49 a.m. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said. The driver evaded police and was taken into custody a few blocks away after hitting the victims.

Sor lives in Las Vegas with his mother and traveled to Florida on February 1 where he rented a U-Haul, Essig said.

Sor was arrested in South Carolina while driving to New York for reckless driving and possession of marijuana, he added.

The suspect’s ex-wife and son live in Brooklyn, Essig said, and Sor stopped at their residence twice before Monday’s incident to shower. The second time, he had “an altercation with his son,” Essig told reporters.

“Based on interviews with his family members and confirmed when interrogated by members of the New York City detective bureau, we believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis,” Essig said. “At this time, there is no nexus to terrorism.”

It appears Sor was living in the U-Haul, according to a law enforcement source. Boxes of his clothes and other items were found in the van, the source said.

According to Essig, Sor told investigators that when was driving the rental truck Monday, he saw “an invisible object come towards the car.”

“And at that point, he says, ‘I’ve had enough’ and he goes on his rampage,” Essig said.

Sor told police officers they should have shot him when he was arrested, he said.