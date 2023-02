Sole winner of November's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday

(CNN) The sole winner of November's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday, the California Lottery said.

"We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November," the lottery tweeted.

One ticket sold in Altadena, California, matched all six numbers in the drawing.

"That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10," the California Lottery said then.

The ticket was sold at a Joe's Service Center, the lottery said. The winner did not come forth at the time.

