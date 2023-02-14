Sole winner of November's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday

(CNN) The sole winner of November's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday, the California Lottery said.

"We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November," the lottery tweeted.

"That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10," the California Lottery said then.

The ticket was sold at a Joe's Service Center, the lottery said. The winner did not come forth at the time.

