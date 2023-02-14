gabby petito new video vpx
Surveillance video appears to show Gabby Petito the last day before her death
02:21 - Source: HLN
Latest Videos 17 videos
gabby petito new video vpx
Surveillance video appears to show Gabby Petito the last day before her death
02:21
Now playing
- Source: HLN
MSU chief Rozman
Police break down timeline of MSU shooting
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nancy mace nikki haley SPLIT
Collins asks lawmaker from Nikki Haley's home district if she'll endorse her. See her response
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Hear dispatch audio during deadly Michigan shooting
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rod Williams united airlines
Father recounts moment his United flight plunged toward the ocean
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail NPW wagner prisoner man
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife
05:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab new zealand cyclone gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michigan State University shooting cell phone footage
'Terrifying': Students seen fleeing in video from Michigan State
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marina ovsyannikova ebof
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DeSantis
'Florida is where woke goes to die': DeSantis talks 'anti-woke' stance
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia ukraine war
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hurrican ian couple vpx 021323
Hurricane Ian survivors living in tents, cars, and wrecked homes as they wait for FEMA assistance
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark esper nr vpx
Ex-Trump official on what the unidentified objects could be
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Damar Hamlin GMA orig
Damar Hamlin gives first on-camera interview since injury
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this screengrab from a bodycam video released by the Raleigh Police Department, a police officer shines a flashlight into a car with Darryl Tyree Williams in the driver's seat.
6 officers on leave after man dies in custody. Bodycam footage shows what happened
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nurses
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adriana Kuch
NJ dad demands justice after 14-year-old daughter's suicide
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote a letter to her son that included references to getting a shovel and burying a body, an attorney representing the parents of Gabby Petito said during a court hearing Tuesday.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection with Gabby’s death during a road trip with her betrothed, Brian.

The lawyer for Petito’s parents, Patrick Reilly, said during a remote hearing in Sarasota County Circuit Court in Florida that he saw the letter at an FBI regional office and it expressed things “including helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things.”

The envelope containing the letter said “burn after reading” according to Reilly, who said the letter was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his body was found.

A photo of Gabby Petito taken from her Instagram account
A photo of Gabby Petito taken from her Instagram account
From Gabby Petito/Instagram

Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate

Gabby’s remains were found at Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest and her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation. Before taking his own life, Brian wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby’s death, according to the FBI.

In court Tuesday, a defense attorney for Laundrie’s parents said the letter is irrelevant to the lawsuit and they shouldn’t have to produce it but also confirmed that the letter exists and that another family attorney has it in their possession.

“This document pre-dates Brian and Gabby’s trip so its creation really doesn’t have any relation necessarily to the unfortunate events that unfolded thereafter. I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection but it doesn’t,” defense attorney P. Matthew Luka said in court.

A TIMELINE IN THE CASE

Reilly pushed back that the letter is not dated and a jury should decide if it’s relevant.

“The language in that letter is damning and that letter has a reference to bringing a shovel and burying a body,” Reilly said during the Tuesday hearing.

The attorney for Gabby’s family wants to ask Roberta Laundrie about the letter in a deposition, he said.

Judge Danielle Brewer said Tuesday, “I don’t see how it wouldn’t be relevant to the action.”

Plaintiffs will ask again for it as part of the discovery process.

Petito’s family attorney referenced the note in a recent court filing requesting additional evidence.

Reilly in his request said, “This request would also include the note that Roberta Laundrie wrote to Brian Laundrie which she offered to bring a shovel to help bury the body. This note was released to the custody of Mr. Bertolino on Friday, June 24, 2022 by the FBI,” the court filing said.

Since then, Reilly said he’s received letters from the Laundries’ counsel threatening to sue him for defamation in response to the request to obtain the original copy of this letter.

The lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents alleges outrageous behavior of intentional infliction of emotional distress by Roberta and Christopher Laundrie during the time Gabby was missing. The couple refused to return calls or texts to the Petito family as they were frantically trying to find their daughter, it says.

The Laundries have responded in court filings arguing they had no duty to Petito’s family.

The case is scheduled for trial in August.