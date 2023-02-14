Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts split
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts split
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts' performance last night
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bomani Jones
How Patrick Mahomes' and Jalen Hurts' fathers helped them reach the Super Bowl
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Max Verstappen seen during a photo shoot of the kit launch of Red Bull Racing in London, United Kingdom in 2023. // Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202301310410 // Usage for editorial use only //
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
04:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230131-sports-LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James' legacy as the NBA's all-time top scorer
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dozy Mmobuosi speaks during an interview with CNN on February 7, 2023.
Dozy Mmobuosi: Nigerian businessman on the cusp of buying Premier League-bound Sheffield United
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
05:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Hear Robert Kraft's parting words for Tom Brady
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 17 to 16. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good'
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pickleball tips improve lbb orig_00004002.png
Watch pickleball addict give three tips to take down your opponents
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jon Albon
How one of the world's best endurance athletes built a career with 'his own system'
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta nfl
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Safety Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field after warm-ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9 to 6.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Super Bowl LVII was a momentous occasion for multiple reasons.

Patrick Mahomes entered the history books for a quarterback his age, Jalen Hurts displayed his rising stock on the biggest stage and the Kansas City Chiefs cemented their place as the NFL’s next dynasty with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it was also a historic moment for much more than that as it was the first Super Bowl in which two Black quarterbacks faced off. For a league where the majority of the players are Black, it was a sign of the on-field progression which has been made over recent years.

A day after Mahomes became the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowl titles and almost exactly 35 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, the 27-year-old superstar spoke about coming head-to-head with Hurts and possibly inspiring those to come.

“It was a special moment. I was glad that the game went the way it went, even though it made me a little nervous at the end,” Mahomes told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “But Jalen played his tail off, man. All respect to him.

More Super Bowl coverage

  • Patrick Mahomes enhances his legacy

  • Players criticize Super Bowl LVII field

  • Eagles to draw ‘strength’ from defeat

  • The best Super Bowl photos

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs to victory

  • The call which decided the game

    • “It showed that the Black quarterback, like we’ve always been able to do, can go out and have success on the world stage in the biggest game of them all. We’re standing on the shoulders of Doug Williams, Warren Moon, Shack Harris, all these greats and the guys that didn’t get the chances, they gave us this platform, and hopefully, we can inspire some kids to follow their dream and be a quarterback in the future whenever we’re sitting on the couch watching the Super Bowl.”

    Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.
    Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    A warrior performance

    Despite having just finished the sixth year of his career, Mahomes is now in rarefied territory.

    He became the only quarterback in NFL history to win two league MVP awards and two Super Bowls in the first six years of his career.

    But beyond the accolades and the statistics, the game at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was a triumph for Mahomes and the Chiefs’ resilience.

    At halftime, Kansas City trailed the Eagles by 10 points and just moments before Rihanna wowed the world, Mahomes looked to have reaggravated a serious high ankle sprain suffered weeks before.

    Mahomes evades the Eagles' Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis on Sunday.
    Mahomes evades the Eagles' Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis on Sunday.
    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    In the final 30 minutes though, with everything against the Chiefs, they were able to mount a huge comeback as Mahomes displayed grit and brilliance in the three-point victory.

    Mahomes said there was a combination of factors which allowed him to overcome his ankle issues and lead his team.

    “First off, I think the rest definitely helped it. I was able to do the mobility stuff in the locker room and get the tape the way I wanted it to get to that second half,” the quarterback explained to Tapper – a noted Eagles fan.

    “Whenever you get back out there, you let the adrenaline and your mental, your mind really just take over. You’ve got to leave it on the football field. We’ve got a long offseason to let it rest and get back to 100% next year. I was able to do what I needed to do on the football field.”

    Mahomes celebrates his team's Super Bowl LVII triumph with a victory parade down Main Street alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Park.
    Mahomes celebrates his team's Super Bowl LVII triumph with a victory parade down Main Street alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Park.
    Getty Images

    Mahomes credits an important halftime break for providing the bedrock for the turnaround.

    “First off, we had great halftime adjustments by the coaches,” he said. “I think some guys stepped up and talked and said, ‘Let’s leave it all on the field and see what happens at the end of 30 minutes.’ The guys responded. Everybody stepped up. Offensive line, everybody stepped up. We were able to find a way to win against a great football team.”

    As is tradition, Mahomes and the Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a trip to Disneyland.

    With the trajectory he’s on, it might not be the last time we’ll see Mahomes there.