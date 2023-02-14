CNN —

President Joe Biden on Tuesday highlighted federal government support for the investigation into a deadly shooting at Michigan State University in which three students were killed and five others were injured.

Biden also took time to call on lawmakers to take steps to reduce gun violence.

“I want to take a moment to say our hearts are with the students and the family of Michigan State University,” Biden told the National Association of Counties. “Last night, I spoke with Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer, and the FBI and additional federal law enforcement are on the ground assisting the state and local folks, and three lives have been lost, five seriously injured. And it’s a family’s worst nightmare, and it’s happening far too often in this country, far too often. While we gather more information, there’s one thing we do know to be true, we have to do something to stop gun violence from ripping apart our communities – ripping apart.”

