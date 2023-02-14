Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james corden
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janelle monae vpx
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jared Jeffries Price Is Right Car 1
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL late night biden classified documents 1
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ed norton finding your roots
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Late night Kevin McCarthy house speaker vote
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

All niceties have been thrown out the window as DirecTV finds itself ensnared in an ugly carriage dispute with Newsmax.

The satellite carrier, which refuses to buckle to pressure and pay millions of dollars to broadcast the network’s low-rated programming, unleashed on the right-wing talk channel on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to prominent Jewish Newsmax supporters who had expressed concern about the matter, DirecTV effectively accused the network of waging a dishonest pressure campaign against the company that mischaracterized a run-of-the-mill carriage dispute as a nefarious act of anti-conservative censorship.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

“Put simply, this is a typical business dispute that has nothing to do with ideology, politics or censorship – despite unfounded accusations to the contrary by Newsmax, its CEO, its commentators and others,” DirecTV said.

At the center of the dispute: Newsmax has demanded DirecTV pay millions in carriage fees to continue including the channel in its lineup. DirecTV has refused, saying that it does not want to pass on added costs to its subscribers for a channel that a small percentage of viewers actually watch. DirecTV has also balked at paying for the same content that streams to users for free on other platforms, such as Roku.

But Newsmax — and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill — have advanced a wholly different narrative, one unsupported by the facts in the case. They’ve accused DirecTV — which just added another right-wing talk channel to its lineup — of censoring conservative voices.

Newsmax, led by Chris Ruddy, who is well-connected in GOP circles, has in recent weeks used its platform and political power to pressure DirecTV into paying up.

DirecTV said that it found such behavior “troubling,” calling out Newsmax for promoting “inaccurate and misleading information” about the dispute as it publishes an endless stream of content targeting the satellite carrier.

“In our view these efforts are obscuring facts in pursuit of Newsmax’s own commercial interests,” DirecTV said, “not elucidating the news.”

Newsmax did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening.

However, the letter from DirecTV comes as Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to hint that they will hold a hearing about the matter. GOP Rep. Bryon Donalds, a House Oversight Committee member, told Newsmax this week that Republicans are “definitely looking into” holding a hearing.

“We obviously have an issue with a lot of media companies silencing conservative thought and conservative speech,” Donalds said, “and the one thing we’re committed to is doing everything we can to put an end to it.”