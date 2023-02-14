There’s a real-life Happy Gilmore and he’s aiming to go pro

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Updated 4:39 AM EST, Tue February 14, 2023
Adam Sandler: Who else could begin a list of celebrity golfers? As the star of one of the sport's most memorable movies, Sandler has continued the "Happy Gilmore" legacy with a host of Pro-Am appearances. Even the film's antagonist Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald, is still a regular face on the fairways.
Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images
Michael Jordan: Any sports fan who has watched "The Last Dance" will know MJ's passion for golf is well-documented. As a college junior, the future NBA legend became hooked after playing a round with fellow University of North Carolina alumni -- and future PGA Championship winner -- Davis Love III. In 2019, Jordan opened his very own course in Florida, The Grove XXIII -- the roman numerals a nod to his iconic No. 23 jersey.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images
Justin Timberlake: The singer and actor has been bringing "SexyBack" to golf for decades. Pictures of JT strutting his stuff at tournaments date back to 2002, and he is a common face at the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am events.
Matt Sullivan / Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones: The academy-award winning Welsh actress has competed at Pro-Am's across the globe alongside fellow acting -- and golfing -- husband, Michael Douglas. Reportedly playing off a 22-handicap, the Chicago star told one British talk show host in 2016 that if Douglas fails to clear the ladies tee with his drives, he has to take his pants off as a forfeit.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Tom Brady: One of many NFL players known to enjoy swapping the gridiron for the four-iron, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is a keen golfer. After two defeats, Brady finally registered his first "The Match" victory in June after pairing with Aaron Rodgers to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the all-quarterback, sixth edition of the event [pictured].
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images for The Match
Macklemore: Taking his audacious style from the Thrift Shop to the fairways, the Grammy-award winning rapper is a keen player with his very own golf clothing line, Bogey Boys. Last year, he spoke with CNN about his "scary addiction" to the game.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images
Jessica Alba: The Hollywood actress is a known golf enthusiast, and in 2014 went searching for an Alba-tross at the Mission Hills Celebrity golf Pro-Am on the Southern Chinese island of Hainan [pictured].
Xaume Olleros / AFP via Getty Images
Niall Horan: There's only One Direction the ball is going when the Irish singer-songwriter is at the tee. A regular presence at DP World Tour events, the former boy band star is the founder of the Modest! Golf Management agency.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Tom Holland: Part-time web-slinger, full-time golf swinger -- the "Spider-Man" lead is a self-confessed golf addict. The English actor has made no secret of his love for the game as a stress release from Hollywood life, and surprised onlookers with some booming drives at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am in 2021 [pictured].
Warren Little / Getty Images
Stephen Curry: The three-point king of the NBA is also a highly-proficient par-three shooter. An avid golfer and regular Pro-Am competitor, in April the Golden State Warriors icon launched an all-expenses paid golf tour for underrepresented young players.
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
Celine Dion: Her iconic theme for a film about a sinking ship is known worldwide, but her penchant for sinking putts is one of the less well-known aspects of the Canadian singer's glittering life. Alongside late husband René Angélil, Dion owned Le Mirage Golf Club in Terrebonne, Quebec, for 23 years before announcing its sale in 2020.
Sam Levi/WireImage/WireImage/Getty Images
Miles Teller: The "Whiplash" star won plaudits for his charismatic performance as Rooster in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," and the actor looked to have channeled that same energy into a compelling showing at the American Century Championship at Tahoe in July [pictured].
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
Alice Cooper: Widely regarded as one of the most talented celebrity golfers, the former rock star is as menacing a sight for competitors as he was on stage. Cooper has authored multiple books on the game, including "Golf Monster: How a Wild Rock'n'roll Life Led to a Serious Golf Addiction," in which he claims he is on the course 300 days a year.
Warren Little / Getty Images
Kathryn Newton: She shot to fame with roles in "Big Little Lies" and "Paranormal Activity," but the American actress almost shot her way to the LPGA Tour as a highly-talented young player. Growing up on a course in Florida, Newton broke several high-school golfing records and had planned to attempt qualification for the 2012 US Open, before pulling out due to acting commitments.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Meat Loaf: Flying down the fairway Like a Bat Out of Hell, the rock front-man has played several celebrity golf events, including the televised, Ryder Cup-style All Star Cup at Celtic Manor, Wales in 2006, where his American side suffered defeat to Team Europe [pictured].
Sandy Young / Getty Images
CNN  — 

A sports-obsessive named Happy Gilmore wins a long-drive contest and proceeds to chase a career in professional golf.

You might recognize that plot synopsis from Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy, named for its protagonist, which has become a cult classic among golf and film fans alike.

But this plot also tells the very real story of a young Indiana golfer.

While his neurotic fictional namesake – who brawled both an alligator and TV host Bob Barker – quite literally fought his way to the PGA Tour Championship, the 17-year-old real-life Happy Gilmore is carving a calmer path towards the Tour.

“I’d say I’ve got a little bit better anger management,” Gilmore told CNN. “I haven’t punched anybody or broken any rakes recently.”

Gilmore celebrates his sectional title at the 2022 Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) state tournament.
Chris Blackmore

Born Landon Gilmore and gifted a set of golf clubs on his first birthday, the potential for life to imitate art was a possibility long before he played his first event around the age of six, the Little People’s Golf Championship in Quincy, Illinois.

But after winning the tournament’s long-drive event, he was given the nickname “Happy” and Gilmore’s fate was sealed. By the time he was 12, Happy was, for all intents and purposes, his official title.

These days, it is rare for the Bloomington High School sophomore to hear his birth name, with many classmates and teachers unaware he was ever known as anything else.

A regular face on the state’s junior golf circuit, the presence of the name Happy Gilmore on event leaderboards inevitably raises eyebrows among organizers and competitors alike.

“They’ll think it’s funny or they’ll think it’s a joke,” Gilmore said. “Then I’ll point and say, ‘Look, my name’s on the bag. I’m not joking with you.”

Gilmore (right) and caddie Chris Blackmore weigh up the next shot.
Kim Ellet

Happy heckles

“You suck, ya jackass!”

It’s the favorite barb of a particularly effective heckler in the movie, but the real-life Gilmore has never heard anything nearly as bad at the tee.

While no stranger to the occasional shout from the crowd, the junior golfer is yet to experience anything other than light-hearted jibes at events. His personal favorite came during his freshman year when Gilmore, uncharacteristically nervous at a state tournament, heard after his opening tee shot: “Go get em’ Shooter!” a nod to the film’s lead villain, Shooter McGavin.

Bob Barker, playing himself, prepares to punch Happy Gilmore in the film.
Bob Barker, playing himself, prepares to punch Happy Gilmore in the film.
Universal/Getty Images

Unlike his movie counterpart, Gilmore does not have a golfing nemesis, but the friendly jeer was equally motivating.

“It made me laugh and helped me get a little at ease,” Gilmore recalled. “I hear stuff like that all the time.”

nd yes, he can recreate the movie’s iconic swing – which involves a long run up to the tee.

When he was younger, he would practice it for fun. Nowadays though, he is asked so frequently to prove he can replicate his namesake’s technique that he works on it out of necessity.

Yet bar the swing and the name, Gilmore is hard-pressed to find many other similarities between himself and Sandler’s character. In fact, he believes he is pretty much the opposite – on and off the green.

“If I’ve ever been mad at something, I can just go play golf by myself and relax,” he said.

“I’d like to think I’m a better putter than he is. We both can’t skate that well in hockey though, we do have that (in common).”

Major ambitions

Meeting Sandler would be a dream, but Gilmore has one aspiration that has long taken precedence above all others – to make it pro.

Starting on the US Kids Tour, often decked out in the bright orange colors favored by his idol Rickie Fowler, Gilmore has played on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour (HJGT) and GolfWeek Junior Tours in recent years.

Crowned the National Hurricane Player of the Year in 2020, he has picked up more accolades during his high school career, making the Indiana All-State team for the second successive year in his sophomore season.

Gilmore is a fan of wearing wild colors at tournaments.
Kim Ellet

In July, he will tee off at Torrey Pines having qualified for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships, but the most eagerly anticipated event on his calendar will come in April, when Gilmore will try once more to qualify for the US Open.

When Gilmore attempted qualification for the first time in May 2022, playing close to home at Old Oakland Country Club, in Indianapolis, he believes he was the youngest of the 84-strong field battling it out for just five spots.

Every year, thousands of golfers compete at qualifying tournaments across the country to try to make it to the major.

A nightmare start saw Gilmore open with a double bogey, but after four straight pars, he arrived at the 6th hole feeling settled. Then, disaster struck.

Eliezer Paul-Gindiri has made waves on social media platform TikTok with his booming one-handed golf swing.
courtesy of Eliezer Paul-Gindiri

Ball one: “The worst shot” of his life, skews out of bounds. Ball two: Looks perfect, but never found, back to tee. Ball three: Smacks overhanging branch and drops into the water.

Onto his fourth ball and still at the tee box, with any hopes of qualification all but extinguished, his lifelong friend and caddie was on hand with a reference from another 1996 classic golf movie, “Tin Cup,” that broke the tension.

“He looked at me and he just goes, ‘Boy, when you go down, you go down in flames,’” recalled Gilmore, who eventually tapped in for 10.

“I remember I was still laughing on the green.”

A rejuvenated Gilmore shot 3-under across the remainder of the event to finish 8-over 80, tied 50th and 11 shots short of the highest-scoring qualifier.

With the experience under his belt, he is feeling confident ahead of his second attempt.

“When you’re going into it for the first time, it’s weird because you don’t know how the setup is going to be, you don’t know how people act, you really don’t know anything that’s going on besides the golf part,” he said.

“This year, without having any of that new, I’ll be more comfortable. I think I have a pretty good shot at it.”

